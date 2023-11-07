The Largest Online Independent Used Book Seller Secures Prestigious Spot on The List For The Fifth Consecutive Year

SEATTLE, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ThriftBooks Global, LLC , the world’s largest online independent used bookseller, ranked No.1 on Newsweek’s America’s Best Online Shops 2024 in the office, electronics and media category. This recognition further solidifies ThriftBooks as a trusted leader in the online retail industry, emphasizing its commitment to exceptional customer service and quality products.

“ThriftBooks is honored by this recognition as it showcases our far-reaching online presence,” said Barbara Hagen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ThriftBooks. “This achievement reflects our commitment to providing the best online shopping experience reflective of our quality, price, selection, service and loyalty. We look forward to continuing our journey to connect readers everywhere with affordable, high-quality used books and always striving for excellence.”

Since 2019, ThriftBooks has secured a spot within the annual ranking, landing the brand in the company of such notable category leaders as Coach, Lego, and Dyson. This year, ThriftBooks scored 8.26 and increased in ranking from last year.

Global data research firm Statista identified the 2024 America’s Best Online Shops rankings to evaluate retailers based on many criteria and factors, such as user-friendliness, security measures, and the likelihood of making a purchase, as reported by consumers. For additional information on the 2024 America’s Best Online Shops rankings, please click here .

About ThriftBooks

ThriftBooks Global LLC is the world’s largest independent online seller of used books, having sold more than 250 million used books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks sells across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com , Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and others. ThriftBooks.com provides a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience, as evidenced by its 2024 Best Online Shops recognition, its Best Customer Service award six years in a row, and its 5-star Trustpilot score with more than 1.5 million customer reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company’s much loved loyalty program, ReadingRewards .

