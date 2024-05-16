Todd Lewis – Chief Commercial Officer – Thrive Bioscience Todd Lewis – Chief Commercial Officer – Thrive Bioscience

BEVERLY, Mass., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thrive Bioscience, Inc., a provider of innovative automated live cell imaging instruments and software, is pleased to announce that Todd Lewis has joined the executive management team as its Chief Commercial Officer. Todd brings over two decades of relevant experience in sales and commercial leadership within the life sciences industry, making him an excellent addition to the management team focused on driving Thrive’s growth in the market.

Prior to joining Thrive, Lewis was instrumental in expanding sales globally and building commercial operations at several top-tier life science companies. Lewis was most recently VP of Sales at Unchained Labs where he led a global sales organization and channel partners primarily focused on biologics and gene therapy market segments. Before joining Unchained Labs, Lewis held sales leadership roles in the U.S. and Europe for MilliporeSigma selling protein and cell analysis platforms. His expertise in commercialization, paired with a deep understanding of the biotech industry’s dynamics, will be invaluable to Thrive as it continues to innovate and provide leading-edge solutions to researchers worldwide.

“I am incredibly excited to join Thrive, leading the commercial team to further our mission of delivering advanced imaging platforms to researchers,” said Todd Lewis. “Thrive’s imaging tools enable significantly improved cell culture processes and cell-based experiments for drug discovery, regenerative medicine, stem cell research and infectious disease research, and deliver impactful insights.”

Thomas Farb-Horch, CEO of Thrive Bioscience, expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment, “Todd’s extensive experience with both large and small organizations in life sciences, and his successful build-out of international commercial teams is what Thrive needs in order to scale our business and further our mission of empowering biologists. I am thrilled for Todd to join our executive leadership team and help us bring Thrive to the next level on our growth trajectory.”

About Thrive Bioscience

Thrive Bioscience, located in the Boston area, is an innovative provider of instruments and software for live cell and tissue imaging, including integrated analytics and automation. Thrive Bioscience is committed to delivering imaging solutions that enable breakthrough insights into cell behavior, significantly advancing research and drug discovery. Additional information: www.thrivebio.com.

