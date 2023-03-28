Thrive Market will be financing the recovery of verified nature-bound plastic waste, while driving change at an industry level through Plastic Action Working Groups.

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Thrive Market, the health-first membership for conscious living, has announced that its owned brands are officially Plastic Neutral certified. The brand is partnering with rePurpose Global, the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform, to support funding the recovery of as much nature-bound plastic waste as it uses across its branded product packaging and shipping materials. This action on plastic waste ladders up to Thrive Market’s brand vision to become the world’s first climate positive grocer.

Through this partnership, Thrive Market is supporting rePurpose Global’s removal efforts of more than 680,000 pounds of plastic waste otherwise bound for nature by the end of 2023. The brand is supporting rePurpose Global projects in India, Kenya and Colombia to collect and ethically process low-value plastic waste before it enters waterways, is openly burned, or dumped in landfills.

Plastic packaging is the leading contributor to plastic waste and the consumer product goods category (CPG) is a major contributor with the power to change the future of the plastic crisis. As a prominent player in CPG, Thrive Market acknowledges the serious threat that plastic pollution poses to the future of our planet. Certifying products plastic neutral forms part of their environmentally-sustainable operating model, which prioritizes environmental sustainability at the same priority level as efficiency and member experience.

“We have seen the alarming amount of waste generated every day by our industry, so to us, the urgency of the plastic waste crisis was impossible to ignore. Our planet needs us and Thrive Market is making efforts to take urgent action.” said Kristin De Simone, Senior Mission Manager. “Starting with our owned brands and shipping materials is a signal to the broader business and our brand partners that we’re serious about taking responsibility for the plastic in our products and supply chain.”

Through its partnership with rePurpose Global, Thrive Market is taking part in tackling the plastic waste crisis, while also supporting waste workers’ incomes by attaching value to hard-to-recycle plastics, and providing safe, stable, and fairly-paid employment opportunities through local waste management enterprises.

In addition to this, Thrive Market will also partner with rePurpose Global to launch a Plastic Action Working Group for third-party brands to collaborate and work together to drive industry change. The group will focus on sharing best practices, innovations and policy updates, to inspire other businesses to join Thrive Market in creating a more sustainable future.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Thrive Market and further power their inspiring work in tackling the global plastic pollution crisis. Their commitment to financing the recovery of verified nature-bound plastic waste is a testament to their dedication to sustainability, and we are honored to be a part of their journey. Together, we hope to set an example for other businesses and drive positive change in our industry” reports Svanika Balasubramanian, rePurpose Global’s CEO and Co-founder.

For more information about Thrive Market’s environmentally-sustainable operating model, visit www.ThriveMarket.com.

About Thrive Market

Thrive Market, Inc. was founded in 2014 with a mission to make healthy living easy and affordable for everyone. As an online, membership-based market (1.2M members), Thrive Market delivers the highest quality, healthy and sustainable products at member-only prices, while every annual membership sponsors a free membership for a family in need. Thrive Market carries a curation of organic and non-GMO products, and offers 90+ filters and values, allowing you to shop by diet and lifestyle. During the last five years, Thrive Gives has raised more than $10M to fund food access and environmental sustainability causes. In March 2020, Thrive Market launched their COVID-19 Relief Fund. To date, donating more than $1.7M and supporting more than 30,000 families affected by the pandemic. Thrive Market has been carbon neutral since 2014, with a commitment to be carbon negative in 2025 and recently earned its B-Corp certification in 2020. Visit thrivemarket.com or follow @thrivemarket to learn more.

About rePurpose Global

rePurpose Global is the world’s leading plastic action platform dedicated to bringing together brands, innovators, and policymakers under one roof to collectively combat the plastic waste crisis. Its ecosystem of innovations is designed to help organizations create tangible impact and span the entire material value chain, such as verified plastic removals & credits, infrastructure investments, footprint accounting, plastic reduction & supply chain activations, and its flagship product certifications.

Since launching, rePurpose has onboarded 250+ purposeful global brands to measure, reduce, and balance their plastic footprints. As a result, the platform has successfully enabled the recovery of over 13.5 million kilograms of plastic waste from the environment so far across 7 countries, and is positively impacting the lives of 10,000+ marginalized waste workers across the world.

