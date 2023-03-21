The Thumzup app pays users cash through apps like Venmo and Paypal for sharing posts on social media

Available in the App Store and Google Play, Thumzup enables users to earn cash for posting on social media about the brands they love

Los Angeles, CA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP) is excited to announce that its user base has seen an impressive 100 percent growth rate in the 70 days following the January 10th launch date, as the Company’s platform continues to gain traction on the Westside of Los Angeles.

The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, incentivizes users to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash for approved posts.

“We’re pleased that our billboard campaign, digital marketing, and other outreach efforts continue to resonate with both users and client businesses as Thumzup continues to gain ground in its target market,” stated Robert Steele, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. “As an inspirational example, Airbnb found that once it had 300 properties listed on its platform in a given focused area, that was enough critical mass to grow organically in that area. We believe we are starting to see that Thumzup has the potential for this type of viral growth once a critical mass is reached in a specific geographic area. The launch strategy and enrollment processes that we are deploying in Santa Monica and Venice will serve as a solid foundation as Thumzup continues its growth objectives and expands to other key markets across the United States.”

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Safe Harbor Statement

