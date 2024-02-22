Thumzup Media Corporation Thumzup Mobile App

Company Adds 41 New Advertisers as the Thumzup Platform Continues to Gain Adoption

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP) is pleased to announce that it has added 41 new advertisers to its platform since January 1, 2024 – growth of 22% – demonstrating strong, continued adoption of the Thumzup platform.*

The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, incentivizes virtually everyone to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash for approved posts.

Thumzup’s proprietary technology is helping to democratize the social media marketing and advertising industry estimated to be valued at more than $200 billion and growing rapidly [ 1 ] . Digital advertising spending continues to grow [ 2 ] and 60% of consumers say content from a friend or family member influences their purchase decisions [ 3 ]. There is nothing else we know of like Thumzup that makes it easy for any brand or business to scale that type of valuable recommendations from friends and family.

“We’re excited that Thumzup is continuing to gain strong momentum in the greater Los Angeles region as we empower customers to become influencers for the brands they love,” stated Thumzup Chief Executive Officer Robert Steele. “Thumzup is delivering a unique and compelling platform – creating a cost-effective advertising channel for businesses while enabling customers to earn money for their social media posts. We believe 2024 is on track to be a transformative year for Thumzup and look forward to reporting back on our progress.”

*As an introductory offer, Thumzup provides certain listed businesses a budget covering a certain number of the initial paid posts made about the business by its users.

[1]https://www.adexchanger.com/ad-exchange-news/iab-us-digital-ad-revenues-top-200-billion-for-the-first-time/

[2]https://rbr.com/a-big-boost-in-ad-revenue-growth-all-thanks-to-digital/

[3]https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesbusinesscouncil/2023/03/13/why-user-generated-content-is-winning/?sh=50d64ab16e94

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was recently featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

