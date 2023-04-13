Thumzup Media Corporation VACAPRIL23 Venice Art Crawl

Available in the App Store and Google Play, Thumzup Enables Virtually Everyone to Earn Cash Rewards for Posting on Social Media about the Brands They Love

Los Angeles, CA, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP) is excited to announce it will be hosting a client showcase as part of the Venice Art Crawl at Belle’s Beach House on April 20, 2023 from 6:00 to 10:00pm PDT. Belle’s Beach House is located at 24 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291.

The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, incentivizes virtually everyone to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash for approved posts.

Thumzup Media Showcase

Hosted by Belles Beach House

24 Windward Ave

Venice, CA 90291

April 20, 2023

6:00 to 10:00pm PDT

Eric Gray (playing music from 6-8pm)

Ashlie Crystal aka DJ im baby (playing music from 8-10pm)

DJ oshn

Absolute Mosaics

Vega Bonita

Venice Electric Light Parade

Sparkl Fairy Couture

Hallowed Ground

Native Hair Wraps

Exelement Beauty

Cristina Aragon aka Curandera Botanicals

Saint Venetian

Respirospace

Unseensound

Theresa Ireland Actress

and more to be announced!

“Venice’s unique and vibrant culture is what drew Thumzup to base our operations here and we’re excited to continue supporting the artists and businesses in our community,” stated Robert Steele, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. “We look forward to showcasing Thumzup’s clients at The Venice Art Crawl while enabling our users to earn cash while enjoying the great atmosphere.”

For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com and https://www.veniceartcrawl.com/.

About The Venice Art Crawl

The Venice Art Crawl is a Venice Chamber of Commerce Hosted Event” The VAC’s mission is to preserve the arts in Venice, a place that has historically been known as a vibrant and dynamic art community. Our goal is to share, inspire and promote collaboration within the Venice community through mixers and art events. We are an all-volunteer run non-profit organization which is a committee of the Venice Chamber of Commerce. For more information, please visit https://www.veniceartcrawl.com/.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info:

800-403-6150

investors@ThumzupMedia.com

