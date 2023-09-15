Thumzup Media Corporation The Thumzup mobile app

Cost per reach estimated at $0.0063 for the more than 10,000 paid posts made on the Thumzup Platform since inception

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP) is pleased to announce that it is has estimated its cost per reach to be $0.0063 for the more than 10,000 paid posts* on its platform since inception. Thumzup recently announcing its userbase has grown by more than 786 percent this year.

The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, enables advertisers to garner user generated content from customers and fans, incentivizing them to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash for approved posts.

“On account of 11,695 posts made through the Thumzup Platform from November 6, 2021 to August 23, 2023, the Instagram followers of all accounts total 24,994,178 followers in the aggregate. Had the listed Thumzup advertisers paid full price for these campaigns, the total cost would be approximately $157,158 – which if it were divided by the total followers would result in an estimated Cost Per Reach of $0.0063, well below the Cost Per Reach of other major social media advertising platforms**” stated Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup Media Corporation. “Thumzup demonstrates one of the most compelling values in advertising: it can reach a very large audience at a low cost per person. Further, we believe these posts are more valuable than traditional digital ads because they are real people telling their friends about brands and businesses that they love. For our physical retail businesses, these posts are largely made by people who live in the neighborhood near the advertiser. This is referred to as “hyper-local” within the industry. We believe that Thumzup is a powerful hyper local advertising tool for retail businesses. It’s also important to note that (i) these posts were made for 163 different advertisers, (ii) the Thumzup users who made posts had between 50 and 640,000 followers, and (iii) the average Thumzup user during this period had 3,408 followers giving each post a weighted average potential reach of 2,137 followers. As we continue to collect and refine this important data, we believe that the value add of Thumzup’s platform will continue to resonate with small businesses and users alike.”

*Defined as Thumzup paying a user of its platform for a post on the user’s social media account on behalf of a listed business

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was recently featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

