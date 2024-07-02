Thumzup Growth Thumzup Media Corporation

Company celebrates surpassing 420 advertisers on its AdTech platform, highlighting Significant Growth

Thumzup continues its upward trajectory with an impressive increase in advertiser participation

Los Angeles, CA, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP), a leader in innovative social media branding and marketing solutions, is excited to announce that it has exceeded 420 advertisers on its proprietary AdTech platform. This milestone signifies a 131% increase in advertisers since the beginning of the year, highlighting the company’s rapid growth and expanding influence. By more than doubling its advertiser base this year alone, Thumzup continues to demonstrate the substantial impact and effectiveness of its unique approach to social media marketing.

Thumzup’s continued growth underscores its unique capability to bridge the gap between businesses and their local communities through user-generated social media content. Advertisers are increasingly drawn to Thumzup’s platform, which rewards their customers for sharing their experiences with participating businesses on social media.

“We are thrilled to have exceeded 420 advertisers, showcasing the growing confidence businesses have in our platform,” said Robert Steele, CEO and Founder of Thumzup. “Our mission is to provide small and medium-sized enterprises with powerful, cost-effective marketing tools, and this milestone is a testament to our success in achieving that goal. We remain committed to fostering genuine connections between advertisers and consumers through our platform.”

Thumzup’s diverse advertiser base spans various industries, including local restaurants, boutique retailers, fitness centers, and professional services. This variety highlights the platform’s flexibility and broad appeal, making it an attractive option for businesses seeking effective digital marketing solutions.

The Thumzup app, available on both the App Store and Google Play , empowers users to become brand advocates, enhancing advertisers’ visibility while enabling users to monetize their social media activities. Thumzup’s expanding advertiser network positions it as a leader in the space of user-generated content campaigns.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

