Available in the App Store and Google Play, Thumzup Enables Virtually Everyone to Earn Cash Rewards through Venmo and PayPal for Posting on Social Media about Participating Brands

Los Angeles, CA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup”) (OTCQB:TZUP) today reports that the number of advertisers listed on its platform has grown by 2,000 percent since its commercial launch in late 2022. This growth illustrates that more people have the ability to earn cash rewards for their posts about participating brands’ products and services made on social media through the Thumzup platform.

The Thumzup mobile application, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, incentivizes everyday customers with cash, simply for posting on social media through the Thumzup app in support of their favorite brands. By incentivizing everyday customers to become advocates for the brands they love, Thumzup offers users an easy way to earn money while promoting products and services they enjoy.

“Inspired by The Cold Start Problem, a book written by the former leader of Uber’s Rider Growth product teams, Andrew Chen, Thumzup is attempting to emulate a similar growth strategy that worked for both Uber and Airbnb by focusing first on establishing dominance in a small geographic market, then increasing the density of both users and businesses, and finally establishing a powerful network for viral growth,” stated Robert Steele, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. “We believe that the Thumzup platform is resonating with small businesses in the Westside of Los Angeles. Over the next several months, our primary focus will be optimizing our growth strategy by harnessing our West LA template in expanding to other target markets across the United States. I look forward to keeping Thumzup’s rapidly expanding investor base informed on our progress.”

Thumzup’s platform enables virtually everyone to earn cash for posting on social media about companies and brands listed in the Thumzup App. Thumzup cash rewards are available based on each advertiser’s specifications. Per Federal Trade Commission regulations, users must have experienced a product or service before earning compensation to post about it on social media.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through Venmo and PayPal.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP).

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

