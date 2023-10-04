Thumzup Media Corporation Thumzup mobile app

Thumzup recently released data showing that posts made on its app had a potential reach of more than 24 million Instagram users [ 1]

Its proprietary AdTech platform achieved an estimated cost per reach of 0.0063 across more than 10,000 paid posts made since inception [ 2]

Thumzup’s platform boasted an estimated cost-per-like of $0.76 for posts made in August 2023, notably lower than the publicly-stated benchmarks from major social media advertising platforms [ 3 ]

Total capital raised since inception is now more than $4.25 million dollars

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP) is pleased to announce that it has surpassed $1 million in funded subscriptions through its qualified Regulation A+ offering [4] . This milestone comes on the heels of earlier data revealing that posts made through its disruptive adtech platform had a potential reach of more than 24 million Instagram users, based on the aggregate of followers among all Thumzup users. The latest funding elevates Thumzup’s total capital raised since inception to more than $4.25 million.

The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, enables advertisers to garner user generated content from customers and fans, incentivizing them to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash for approved posts.

“We believe that Thumzup’s Regulation A+ offering is continuing to gain momentum and that our vision to democratizing the $208 billion online advertising industry is resonating with investors [ 1] ,” said Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. “Metrics released earlier this month underscore Thumzup’s potential rapid scalability, which we believe positions us on the verge of mainstream adoption. We are thankful to Thumzup’s investors for their continued support and look forward to reporting back on our progress.”

Robert Steele further commented, “We find the recently disclosed data particularly encouraging. Over approximately 10,000 posts made via our platform had a potential reach of more than 24 million Instagram users, based on aggregate followers among all Thumzup users. Equally compelling is our estimated Cost per Reach at $0.0063, based on our comparative analysis. Moreover, our ‘Cost per Like’ for posts in August 2023 stood at roughly $0.76, which is notably below the publicly-stated benchmarks on major social media advertising platforms [ 3] , targeting a highly valuable and authentic demographic.” Steele stated, “We believe that the data speaks for itself and that Thumzup has proven to be a scalable ‘Digital Word of Mouth’ platform, backed by compelling, demonstrated metrics and user acceptance.”

Selection of Broker-Dealer

Thumzup recently engaged Dalmore Group, LLC (“Dalmore”), a member of both FINRA and SIPC, to conduct a qualified offering under Regulation A+. Dalmore has been the broker-dealer for more than 260 issuers in Reg A+ offerings, raising more than $3.6 billion, with some of these issuers subsequently listing or uplisting to Nasdaq or the NYSE.

Regulation A+ Offering

Thumzup’s Reg A+ offering is limited to 2,000,000 shares (plus up to 400,000 bonus shares for tiered amounts of larger investments of between $10,000 – $1,000,000+) and is available on a first-come, first served basis. The offering circular, which contains important information and disclosures, including financial statements and risk factors, is available here. For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com.

Reasons to Invest in Thumzup’s Reg A+ Offering at $4.5 Per Share with tiers of up to 30% bonus shares for larger investments:

*Based on certain assumptions and beliefs of Thumzup.

Reason #1:

Disruption of Traditional Model: Thumzup believes it is poised to disrupt the multi-billion dollar social media marketing industry by democratizing the advertising landscape.

Reason #2

Revenue Model: The Thumzup platform generates cash payments to users, thereby creating an active and engaged user base, which in turn attracts more advertisers to the platform. This creates a sustainable cycle of revenue generation.

Reason #3

Scalability: The technology behind Thumzup is designed for scalability, ensuring that as the user base grows, the platform can easily adapt without compromising on performance.

Reason #4

Sustainable Competitive Advantage: Thumzup’s unique combination of a consumer-facing app and an advertiser dashboard could create a moat that would be difficult for competitors to replicate quickly.

Reason #5

Consumer Focus: The consumer-facing app leverages existing social media infrastructure, making it easy for users to adopt and integrate into their lifestyle, thereby accelerating market penetration.

Reason #6

Data Analytics: Thumzup’s data collection and analytics future capabilities will provide valuable insights for advertisers, adding an additional layer of attraction to the platform.

Reason #7

Versatility for Advertisers: From SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, the platform is versatile enough to serve the advertising needs of a diverse range of businesses.

Reason #8

Opportunity Bonus Shares: When you invest larger amounts, you may be eligible for bonus shares.

Please download the offering circular and review it in its entirety before considering an investment in Thumzup: www.thumzupmedia.com/invest

[1] https://www.thumzupmedia.com/post/thumzup-media-corporation-estimates-a-potential-reach-of-more-than-24-million-instagram-followers

[2] https://www.thumzupmedia.com/post/thumzup-media-corporation-metrics-outperform-digital-advertising-industry-averages

[3] https://www.nutshell.com/blog/cost-of-social-advertising

[4] As of October 3, 2023.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was recently featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1853825/000149315222036476/partiiandiii.htm

YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR TO UNDERSTAND THE TERMS, CONDITIONS AND RISK FACTORS PRIOR TO CONSIDERING AN INVESTMENT INTO THE COMPANY.

Contact Info:

investors@thumzupmedia.com

800-403-6150

Attachment