Thumzup Media Corporation The Thumzup mobile app

Available in the App Store and Google Play, Thumzup Enables Virtually Everyone to Earn Cash Rewards for Posting on Social Media about the Brands They Love

Los Angeles, CA, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP) is thrilled to exhibit at Mainopoly, taking place on Saturday, May 27th, 2023 from 1pm to 5pm PT, along Main Street near The Victorian at 2640 Main St. Santa Monica, CA 90405.

At Mainopoly visitors are encouraged to stop by the Thumzup booth to discover how they can use the Thumzup app to their benefit. With dozens of advertisers in close proximity, attendees of Mainopoly have a unique opportunity to get paid on Thumzup for simply sharing content about the app with their friends on Instagram. The Thumzup street team will be on hand to demonstrate the ease and convenience of using the app, as well as to answer any questions festival goers may have.

The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, incentivizes virtually everyone to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash for approved posts.

“As a long-time patron of Main Street businesses, we look forward to being part of this renowned event hosted by The Main Street Business Improvement Association (MSBIA) to promote and market the Main Street Business Improvement District (BID) as a vital, safe, unique place for shopping, dining, and cultural experiences,” stated Robert Steele, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. “We look forward to spreading the word about Thumzup while enjoying a day full of shopping, networking, great bites, tasty drinks, and good sounds. Hope to see you there!”

For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com/ and https://mainopolysm.com/.

About Mainopoly

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend and experience the best restaurants, bars & eateries by joining us for the 8th Annual “MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street” in Santa Monica on Saturday, May 27th, 2023 from 1-5pm. This all ages community event is a fun take on the classic board game, giving players access to tastings at over 20 participating locations. Stop at every location for a chance to win a Taste of Main Street Prize Package. Monopoly themed attire is encouraged! For more information see https://mainopolysm.com/.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info:

800-403-6150

investors@ThumzupMedia.com

Attachment