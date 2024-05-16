Thumzup Media Corporation MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street

The Thumzup App Enables Users to Earn Cash Rewards for Posting on Social Media about the Local Businesses They Love

Los Angeles, CA, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP) is thrilled to exhibit again at MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street, which will take place on Sunday, May 19th, 2024, from 1pm to 5pm PT, along Main Street near The Victorian at 2640 Main St. Santa Monica, CA 90405.

At MAINopoly, guests are invited to visit the Thumzup booth to explore the cash advantages of utilizing the Thumzup app. Among numerous advertisers nearby, MAINopoly attendees have an exclusive chance to earn rewards through Thumzup by effortlessly sharing app-related content with friends on Instagram. The Thumzup Street Team will be available on-site to showcase the app’s simplicity and convenience and to address any queries from festival attendees.

The Thumzup App encourages nearly everyone to act as social media advocates for their favorite brands by paying them cash for approved social media posts.

“Our mission is supporting our local community and essential businesses that make our city thrive,” said Robert Steele, Founder and CEO of Thumzup. “As long-time supporters of Main Street businesses, we look forward to participating in MAINopology for a second time. Here’s to eating, shopping and making memories with our friends in Santa Monica. We hope to see you there!”

For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com/ and https://mainopolysm.com/

About MAINopoly

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend and experience the best restaurants, bars & eateries by joining us for the 8th Annual “MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street” in Santa Monica on Sunday, May 19, 2024 from 1-5pm. This all-ages community event is a fun take on the classic board game, giving players access to tastings at over 20 participating locations. Stop at every location for a chance to win a Taste of Main Street Prize Package. Monopoly-themed attire is encouraged! For more information see https://mainopolysm.com/ .

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info

[email protected]

800-403-6150

