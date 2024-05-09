Thumzup Media Corporation The Culver City Car Show in Downtown Culver City, California

The Thumzup Street Team will show attendees how to get paid to post about the show and local businesses using its user-friendly app

Los Angeles, CA, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP) is proud to announce its exhibition at the 2024 Culver City Car Show in Downtown Culver City, CA on May 11th from 9am to 3pm PT.

The Culver City Car Show is hosted by The Culver City Exchange Club, a group committed to providing the citizens of Culver City and the surrounding area a better place to live by providing funding for community-based organizations. Each year, the event offers free admission, live music, and photo opportunities and is attended by over 12,000 people.

The Thumzup Street Team will have an on-site booth to teach attendees how to get paid to post about their experience at the car show via their app, which is available for download from the App Store or Google Play. The team will also be able to show attendees how to get paid to post about their favorite West Los Angeles businesses.

“Thumzup aims to revolutionize social media engagement. With our app, users have the unique opportunity to not only share their Culver City Car Show experience but also earn rewards for doing so,” said Robert Steele, Founder and CEO of Thumzup. “We’re excited to showcase how our app empowers LA locals to seamlessly monetize their posts while creating a lively ecosystem of engagement and opportunity for small businesses.”

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info

[email protected]

800-403-6150

