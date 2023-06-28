Thumzup Media Corporation Thumzup® to Host Community Event at Delphi Greek Restaurant on June 29, 2023

Available in the App Store and Google Play, Thumzup Enables Virtually Everyone to Earn Cash Rewards for Posting on Social Media about the Brands They Love

Los Angeles, CA, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP) is thrilled to announce it will be participating in a community event on June 29, 2023 from 2:00 to 5:00pm PT at Delphi Greek Restaurant located at 1383 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90024. New Thumzup users will get to enjoy free baklava and kombucha while the entire Thumzup community will be able to earn $10 by posting about any of Delphi’s food items on social media.

The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, incentivizes virtually everyone to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash for approved posts.

Delphi Greek Restaurant

1383 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90024

June 29, 2023

2:00 to 5:00pm PT

New Thumzup users will receive free baklava and kombucha by downloading and using the Thumzup app at the event. All Thumzup users who post about free or purchased food items will get paid $10 via the Thumzup app.

“Thumzup is proud to support local entrepreneurs and businesses, like Roozbeh Farahanipour at Delphi’s Greek Restaurant, who serve such a vital role in our community,” stated Robert Steele, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. “We are excited new Thumzup users will get to enjoy free baklava and kombucha while experiencing delicious and authentic Hellenic cuisine – and hopefully earning $10 by posting about it on social media at the same time. We look forward to continuing our commitment to drive new and recurring customers to Delphi’s Greek Restaurant.”

For more information about Delphi’s Greek Restaurant, please visit: https://www.delphigreek.com.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info:

800-403-6150

investors@ThumzupMedia.com

