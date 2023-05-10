Thumzup Media Corporation Thumzup mobile app

Available in the App Store and Google Play, Thumzup Enables Virtually Everyone to Earn Cash Rewards for Posting on Social Media about the Brands They Love

Los Angeles, CA, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP) is excited to announce that its founder and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Steele, will be presenting at the Emerging Tech Venture Summit today, May 10, 2023. The conference states that there will be over 150 investors in attendance, who collectively manage over $280 billion in capital, to hear pitches from 190 innovative startups, including Thumzup.

The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, incentivizes virtually everyone to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash for approved posts.

“We look forward to presenting Thumzup’s unique and compelling story at the Emerging Tech Venture Summit,” stated Robert Steele, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. “Thumzup is a technology company with the ability to rapidly and simultaneously scale our advertiser base and our community of user generated content producers. We believe that we have many similar hallmarks as some of Silicon Valley’s successful startups. With more than $3.5 million in investment capital raised since inception and our ad-tech gig economy cash paying platform already in use, we believe that this is a transformative time for Thumzup and look forward to telling our story.”

Thumzup will be presenting on May 10, 2023 at 4:10pm PT as part of Round II – Tech in Grand Ballroom 220A at the San Jose Convention Center. For more information on the Emerging Tech Venture Summit, please visit https://youngstartup.com/events/etvs23/

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems. Thumzup was recently profiled on CBS News Los Angeles.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info:

800-403-6150

investors@ThumzupMedia.com

Attachment