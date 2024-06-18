Thumzup Media Corporation Thumzup Welcomes Baby Blues BBQ to AdTech Platform

Customers can now get paid cash for posting about Southern-inspired BBQ restaurant, Baby Blues BBQ, on the Thumzup app

Los Angeles, CA, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP), an innovator in social media branding and marketing solutions, is excited to welcome Baby Blues BBQ as one of its most recent advertising partners on its proprietary social media AdTech platform.

The award-winning hybrid-style BBQ menu is inspired by family recipes from BBQ’s top regions. Those seeking the best of Southern-inspired BBQ will now have the unique opportunity to earn money by sharing about their experience through the Thumzup app.

Baby Blues BBQ recently reopened in May 2024, and this latest collaboration will help bring consumers back to their favorite signature dishes. From its Memphis-Style Ribs or Texas-Style Sliced Brisket, the menu has a variety of regionally inspired southern favorites made daily in-house with the freshest ingredients.

“We’re excited to welcome Baby Blues BBQ to the Thumzup family,” said Robert Steele, CEO and Founder of Thumzup. “The restaurant is the perfect blend of southern-inspired dishes and family recipes that appeals to consumers looking for mouthwatering BBQ. By partnering with Baby Blues BBQ, we hope to help them bring their long-time customers and new consumers into the delicious world of BBQ.”

The Thumzup app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

