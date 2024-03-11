Thumzup Media Corporation Barista Blend is available in 20 Costco locations across the Pacific Northwest

Los Angeles, CA, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thumzup® Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP) is excited to announce its latest partnership with the Planting Hope Company’s Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk on its proprietary social media AdTech platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Thumzup as it broadens its reach beyond Los Angeles, targeting an expansion into 18 new cities in 20 Costco locations across four states: Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska.

Now consumers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska will have the opportunity to get paid $10 when they make a post on Instagram through the Thumzup app about Hope and Sesame®’s Barista Blend Sesamemilk . The Thumzup app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Having garnered substantial acclaim and positive feedback from the Los Angeles community, Thumzup plans to replicate its success on a larger scale, beginning with the Northwest. The Company’s innovative approach, monetarily rewarding users for sharing brand experiences on social media platforms via the Thumzup app, is revolutionizing promotional strategies and user engagement, fostering a unique connection between brands and consumers.

“We are proud to welcome Hope and Sesame® to the Thumzup family. This collaboration signifies a major leap forward in our mission to connect brands and consumers in meaningful ways,” said Robert Steele, CEO and Founder of Thumzup. “This strategic expansion into new markets is a testament to the incredible response we’ve received from the Los Angeles community. We believe that by joining forces with an innovative brand like Hope and Sesame® that has created a new on-trend category in the skyrocketing plant milk market with their breakthrough sesamemilk, we are not only broadening our reach but also enriching the consumer experience with rewarding interactions that spotlight sustainable, quality products. Our vision is to transform the landscape of social media marketing, making it more genuine and engaging for users across the nation.”

The partnership implements a dual-strategy approach to foster both Thumzup and Hope and Sesame®’s expansion and consumer engagement. The first aspect of this strategy enables Thumzup to utilize Hope and Sesam®e’s existing placements in Costco stores across various states, aiding in broadening its market footprint. Concurrently, the collaboration aims to enhance Hope and Sesame®’s brand resonance and deepen consumer connection to further amplify product sales.

“We are excited to launch our breakthrough Barista Blend on the Thumzup App so our Costco consumers in the Pacific Northwest can help spread awareness about Hope and Sesame® in one of our key growth markets,” commented Julia Stamberger, CEO & Co-Founder of The Planting Hope Company. “With 2x the protein of almond and oat barista milks and a dramatically lower water footprint, planet-friendly sesamemilk froths, foams, steams and performs like a dream in hot and iced beverages – Hope and Sesame is poised to be a favorite of influencers, plant-milk aficionados, and coffee-lovers as they discover it and add sesamemilk to their beverages! As we continue to expand our brands nationwide, we understand the power of social media and look forward to our products going viral.”

For additional details on locating Hope and Sesame® products near you, please refer to the following list of Costco locations that carry Hope and Sesame® Barista Blend Sesamemilk .

Washington:

Bellingham, WA | 4125 Arctic Ave, 98226

Issaquah, WA | 1801 10th Ave NW, 98027

Kennewick, WA | 8505 W. Gage Blvd, 99336

Seattle, WA | 4401 4th Ave S, 98134

Shoreline, WA | 1175 N 205th St, 98133

Silverdale, WA | 10000 Mickelberry Rd NW, 98383

Spokane N, WA | 12020 N Newport Hwy, 99218

Spokane, WA | 5601 E Sprague Ave, 99212

Tukwila, WA | 400 Costco Dr Ste 150, 98188

Oregon:

Bend, OR | 2500 NE Highway 20, 97701

Central Point, OR | 3075 Hamrick Road, 97502

Clackamas, OR | 13130 SE 84th Ave, 97015

Eugene, OR | 2828 Chad Dr, 97408

Hillsboro, OR | 1255 NE 48th Ave, 97124

Portland, OR | 4849 NE 138th Ave, 97230

Salem, OR | 4885 27th Ave. SE, 97306

Tigard, OR | 7850 SW Dartmouth St, 97223

Idaho

Couer D’Alene, ID | 355 E Neider Ave, 83815

Alaska:

Anchorage, AK | 330 W Dimond Blvd, 99515

NE Anchorage, AK | 4125 Debarr Rd, 99508

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope is reimagining and reinventing food today so that our planet can feed 10 billion people tomorrow. A Foodtech-driven company at the forefront of sustainable consumer food and beverage evolution, Planting Hope transforms nutrient-dense, widely cultivated crops into innovative, nutrient-rich products that reimagine pantry staples in the largest, fastest growing global food categories.

Our award-winning breakthrough brands, including Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® High-Protein Veggie Rice, and Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips, are not only disrupting global markets but also significantly reducing environmental footprints. Available across the US and Canada in grocery retailers (Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Markets), and in select Costco Locations in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, and through food service operators (CAVA Mediterranean restaurants), and e-commerce and alternative retail channels (Amazon, QVC), our products blend culinary innovation with advanced technology, offering breakthrough products with wide moats. Our products are poised to disrupt global food and beverage categories, make a positive impact on the world, and provide investors with valuable opportunities in the growing sustainable food market.

This is the food that Gen Z is demanding and that Gen Alpha will grow up with this is the future of food.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com.

