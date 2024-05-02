FIRST ON FOX: Senate Republican Whip John Thune of South Dakota is looking to restrict the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS’) use of a program that allows some employees to work from their personal devices, after a recent government report showed the agency had not fully complied with the ban of TikTok on federal devices.
The South Dakota Republican, who is the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Taxation and IRS, introduced the Ensuring No Devices Bear Y
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘Gutless’ vote on bill to undo Biden’s Alaska energy ‘sanctions’ could doom Dem in tough race - May 2, 2024
- NY v. Trump: Witness says Cohen dreamed of White House job despite denying ambitions in House testimony - May 2, 2024
- Thune targets IRS staff’s use of personal devices after reported failure to comply with TikTok ban - May 2, 2024