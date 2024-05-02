FIRST ON FOX: Senate Republican Whip John Thune of South Dakota is looking to restrict the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS’) use of a program that allows some employees to work from their personal devices, after a recent government report showed the agency had not fully complied with the ban of TikTok on federal devices.

The South Dakota Republican, who is the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Taxation and IRS, introduced the Ensuring No Devices Bear Y

[Read Full story at source]