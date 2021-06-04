Thurgood Marshall College Fund Announces Plans to Create The National Black Talent Bank™ to Address Racial Wealth Gap, Develop Diverse Workforce

WASHINGTON, DC, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), which represents America’s publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs), will expand its expertise in diversity talent to form the National Black Talent Bank™. The National Black Talent Bank™ will bolster the pipeline of diverse talent in the corporate sector and advance pathways toward economic mobility for talented African American students.

The National Black Talent Bank™ will house a database of uniquely talented Black high school seniors while creating an alternative path to college and career. Students will participate in programs that position them for gainful employment opportunities within Corporate America while providing access to tailored Higher Education pathways.

Black students have nearly $25,000 more student loan debt than their White counterparts according to the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans. The National Black Talent Bank™ will address these issues by providing a dual path intended to reduce student loan debt and address the wealth gap by giving Black talent access to lucrative jobs while providing an affordable path to college degree completion.

“The National Black Talent Bank™ is an intentional effort to close the racial wealth gap and tap into the top emerging talent to advance racial equity and representation in Corporate America”, said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President & CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “This initiative is even more critical in our current climate as we strive to create a more just and equitable society.”

TMCF has already identified a number of career paths that are interested in hiring early talent including tech, sales, and marketing.

“The National Black Talent Bank™ will help us develop and recruit diverse students who will become tomorrow’s corporate leaders and experts,” said George Spencer, Chief Development Officer of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “As an organization, TMCF understands how important it is to cultivate the future workforce of our nation. Creating the National Black Talent Bank™ is another step toward creating an inclusive workplace environment.”

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

