WASHINGTON, D.C., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Washington Post today announced Thurgood Marshall College Fund as one of 200 companies and organizations in the greater Washington, D.C. area as a Top Workplace for 2023 in the northeast region.

The distinguished award, announced annually, recognizes organizations regionally that have built exceptional workplace cultures. This award celebrates regionally recognized companies that make the world a better place to work together by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice. The Top Workplaces northeast regional award is based entirely on feedback from an employee engagement survey completed by the employees of participating workplaces.

“This is a tremendous honor for our organization,” TMCF President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams said. “We pride ourselves on investing in our employees who do impactful and selfless work to help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities accomplish their dreams. We are proud to have earned the distinction of being on the Top Workplaces list. This is an organizational-wide honor as everyone played a part in propelling TMCF to this tremendous recognition.”

TMCF has built a culture of innovation based on autonomy, communication, transparency, and goal setting. These key components have helped increase employee satisfaction and morale, making a difference in sharing creative ideas that benefit the organization while gaining a competitive advantage.

TMCF is a non-profit charitable organization established in 1987 to carry forward Justice Marshall’s legacy of equal access to higher education. TMCF works with numerous Fortune 500 companies and provides unparalleled access to a funnel of opportunities for students attending America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

TMCF’s scholarships and career resources position students for success from college to career. Despite the universal challenges that face today’s college-bound students, TMCF transforms the lives of thousands of students each year.

Participating companies are evaluated on employee feedback captured by Energage’s confidential, research-based engagement survey.

“We’re thrilled to reveal the winners of the 2023 Top Workplaces USA regional award,” said Dan Kessler, president of Energage. “These companies represent the region’s best employers with high-performing, people-first cultures. They’re successful because they put their employees front and center in everything they do. By prioritizing the employee experience above all else, they’re more innovative, productive, and successful than their competitors and the rest of the market.”

