Washington, DC, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) recently boosted its already stellar Charity Navigator rating to 99% from 96% in November 2023. Charity Navigator, the leading non-profit accountability group, updates ratings multiple times per year, with the most recent release earlier this month. TMCF has consistently achieved the highest rating of four stars since 2014.

The overall score is calculated from scores in the areas of accountability and finance, impact and measurement, leadership and adaptability, and culture and community.

“It’s an honor to once again have the quality of our work validated by an objective and trusted outside accountability group,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president and CEO of TMCF, said. “This best-in-class rating helps us establish trust among our supporters and donors. We appreciate and value that trust that allows us to advance our mission of ensuring student success and preparing the next generation of workforce talent.”

TMCF advances the work of Justice Thurgood Marshall, a double HBCU grad, pioneering civil rights lawyer and first Black Supreme Court Justice. Through its work, TMCF has continued Justice Marshall’s legacy for over three decades to provide direct resources to HBCUs, nurture and advance HBCU talent in the workforce, and create a more equitable society that will provide economic mobility for Black students and their communities.

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.

About Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator is a 501© (3) organization that guides intelligent giving with the nation’s largest, most comprehensive charity evaluation tool. The organization helps donors easily identify U.S.-registered charities making a difference on the issues they care about most while helping charities better understand their donors, deliver on impact, increase awareness, and build trust.

