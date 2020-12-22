THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND (TMCF) Celebrates Historic Wins for HBCUs in the Budget and Coronavirus Relief Legislation

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) congratulates and extends its sincere thanks to Congress for its historic investments into Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs) in the FY 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The bill includes a set-aside of $1.7 billion to HBCUs, PBIs and other Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs) in direct COVID-19 relief funding, the discharge of $1.3 billion in debt incurred by HBCUs through the HBCU Capital Finance Program, $338 million (a $13 million increase over FY 20 appropriations) in the Title III Part-B Strengthening HBCUs program and an increase along with an eligibility expansion for the Pell Grant program to benefit low-income students.

“The HBCU community has celebrated many legislative victories over the past few years and this is the biggest victory yet,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President and CEO of TMCF. “The allocation of $1.7 billion in direct aid to HBCUs, PBIs and other MSIs, discharging of over $1 billion in HBCU Capital Finance Program debt, increase in Title III aid and Pell is Congress demonstrating once again its bipartisan support for our institutions and their students. After this challenging year on so many fronts, this infusion of resources and relief sends a clear signal that the future is bright for HBCUs and PBIs.”

“This bipartisan agreement is a significant step toward making higher education more affordable for millions of Americans. The package released today includes a wide range of provisions – secured by House Democrats – that will make federal grants and loans more accessible and more generous, particularly for our most vulnerable students,” said House Education and Labor Committee Chairman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-VA). “Congress has a responsibility to expand access to quality higher education, which remains the surest path to the middle class. While this is not the comprehensive overhaul of the Higher Education Act and there is still work to be done, this proposal will help millions of students. I’m pleased House Democrats secured these sweeping reforms on behalf of students across the country.”

“This year’s omnibus empowers students by expanding and simplifying the federal student aid programs, and by removing barriers for low-income and justice-involved individuals,” said Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC), Founder and Co-Chair of the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus. “Additionally, I’m proud to announce the inclusion of my legislation, H.R. 7380, the HBCU Capital Finance Debt Relief Act, which relieves over $1.3 billion in debt for our HBCUs, allowing these institutions to continue their mission of empowering communities of color. Combined, these measures will help ensure that higher education continues to be an accessible bridge to the middle class.”

“With the bill passed by Congress, there is a clear recognition of the centrality of HBCUs, within the larger higher education landscape, to closing the educational, economic and social equity gaps in this nation,” said Dr. David Wilson, president of Morgan State University. “For decades, these institutions have achieved so much with so little and I’m pleased to see that significant investments are now coming our way. As the economic health of these institutions improves, significant and sustaining dividends will accrue to America indefinitely. The entire HBCU community expresses our profound appreciation to TMCF, working with other national advocacy organizations, and to Representatives Bobby Scott and Alma Adams, in particular, to achieve these outcomes.”

“We are grateful to Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the members of our congressional delegation for their advocacy,” said Rick Gallot, president of Grambling State University. “The relief package will be a great benefit for institutions like Grambling State and many others who work daily to develop the next generation of game changers.”

