THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND (TMCF) Launches the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice

Washington, DC, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) announced today the launch of the newly created Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice. The Center’s mission will be to advance research on social justice, and to support change through new policies or programs that foster racial equity in America.

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s goal is to create synergy between its work with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their 150 -year history of uplifting the African American community by providing opportunity through education. HBCUs have a rich and well documented history of creating innovative solutions to long-standing barriers to African American achievement and progress.

With the launch of the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice, TMCF will initiate cross-discipline research led by HBCU faculty and students working with other legacy organizations and community activists. The integrated approach will provide insight on the real impact of current policies, at the community level, and channel that knowledge toward more effective policies and practices. The Center’s work will affirm the shared values within the Black community while training the next generation of leaders and researchers to advance the cause of racial equity and social justice.

“There couldn’t be a better time to launch The Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice. This is the moment when we must harness the resources within our HBCU network to more explicitly address social inequities,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. 

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publiclysupported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

