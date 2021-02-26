THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND (TMCF) Launches the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice

Washington, DC, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) announced today the launch of the newly created Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice. The Center’s mission will be to advance research on social justice, and to support change through new policies or programs that foster racial equity in America.

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s goal is to create synergy between its work with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their 150 -year history of uplifting the African American community by providing opportunity through education. HBCUs have a rich and well documented history of creating innovative solutions to long-standing barriers to African American achievement and progress.

With the launch of the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice, TMCF will initiate cross-discipline research led by HBCU faculty and students working with other legacy organizations and community activists. The integrated approach will provide insight on the real impact of current policies, at the community level, and channel that knowledge toward more effective policies and practices. The Center’s work will affirm the shared values within the Black community while training the next generation of leaders and researchers to advance the cause of racial equity and social justice.

“There couldn’t be a better time to launch The Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice. This is the moment when we must harness the resources within our HBCU network to more explicitly address social inequities,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

