Chicago, May 16, 2024

TI-Trust, Inc. (“TI-TRUST”) is proud to once again announce that it has been named one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Illinois. This is the sixth year that it has been granted this award. The program began in 2006 and is promoted by The Daily Herald Suburban Business.

“It is a great honor for our company to be recognized again as a “Best Place to Work in Illinois,” said TI-TRUST’S President and CEO, Brian Ippensen.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Illinois, benefitting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses. TI-TRUST is one of only 30 businesses in Illinois in the small company category (15-99 U.S. employees) to receive this honor for 2024.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. Workforce Research Group (https://workforcerg.com) managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Illinois program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkinIL.com .

CONTACT: Brian Ippensen TI-Trust, Inc. (217) 221-8658