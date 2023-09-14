HOLLAND, Mich., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tiara Yachts, a family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, was named the “Favorite Express Cruiser” in Southern Boating’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards for a third consecutive year.

Southern Boating readers voted for their preferences in 41 categories spanning top boats, features, safety products, marinas, engines and more. Visit SouthernBoating.com to view the full list of winners, here.

“We are thrilled that our peers and customers have named us their ‘Favorite Express Cruiser’,” said Tom Slikkers, CEO and President of Tiara Yachts. “We do not take the recognition lightly, and greatly value our customers’ feedback. This distinction motivates our entire team to continue to create the industry’s top products and carry on Tiara Yacht’s commitment to excellence.”

The recognition is added to Tiara Yachts’ eventful year, which also included:

Launching their newest model and largest in the “Luxury Express” series, the 48 LE in summer 2023

Debuting their largest, most luxurious model to date, the EX 60 in winter 2023

Earning the 2022 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Award from the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) for the 15 th consecutive year, recognizing the brand’s outstanding customer satisfaction

consecutive year, recognizing the brand’s outstanding customer satisfaction Honoring industry-leading employees for their notable recognitions, such as Whitney Vishey, Director of Marketing and Communications, being inducted into Boating Industry’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2023 and Fawn Filley-Myers, Quality Manger, receiving the 2023 Boating Industry Women Making Waves award

Having 14 authorized dealers receive a 2022 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Award from the NMMA

Participants can cast their vote for Southern Boating’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards here. Submissions close November 22, 2023.

For more information regarding Tiara Yachts, visit tiarayachts.com.

About Tiara Yachts:

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 39 to 60 feet in the Coupe and EX lines. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 48 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com.