Tickets are on Sale NOW for Texas’ Authentic THE POLAR EXPRESS™ 2019 Train Ride at Texas State Railroad

Family fun aboard Texas State Railroad’s Polar Express Matching jammies are just one way families celebrate their ride aboard Polar Express at Texas State Railroad.

PALESTINE, Texas, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 season of THE POLAR EXPRESS™ at Texas State Railroad. The first POLAR EXPRESS™ of the season heads to the North Pole on Friday, November 15 at 5:00 p.m. Ticket prices start as low as $20 per child, depending on the date and time of departure.

The Palestine depot offers a festive holiday-setting featuring lights, tinsel, garland and costumed characters sure to excite and inspire every child in your group … from age 2 to 92. The adventure is even more entertaining when families and friends show up in their pajamas! Make sure those PJs are warm and cozy…it’s cold at the North Pole!

The magical story comes to life the minute the train departs the Palestine Depot for the journey to the North Pole. Every coach becomes a stage for a LIVE musical performance as the Cocoa Chefs serve hot chocolate and cookies while dancing and singing. Children are captivated as train staff recites the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg. It is encouraged to purchase a book along with your reservation so your child can read his/her own book along with the Cocoa Chefs.

Seats are limited in Presidential, sky-view Dome and art-deco First Class where keepsake POLAR EXPRESS™ mugs, hot chocolate and cookies make this a truly magical experience. Deluxe Coach featuring table-top seating for parties of four, Coach with historic Pullman-style seating and the historic Open-air coach (no glass in windowpanes) also receives hot chocolate and cookies. All cars have large viewing windows, thrilling children as they get their first glimpse of Santa and the North Pole.

At the North Pole, Santa and his elves greet passengers and board the train. St. Nick gives everyone the first gift of Christmas – a silver sleigh bell (only believers can hear ringing!). On the ride back to THE POLAR EXPRESS™ train depot, the Cocoa Chefs lead passengers in singing joyous Christmas carols.

For more information, visit www.texasstaterailroad.net or call 855-632-7729.

Official THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Rides are licensed by Rail Events Inc. on behalf of Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Inc. Since 2005, Rail Events Inc. has held the exclusive license to operate THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Rides in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. THE POLAR EXPRESS and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Based on THE POLAR EXPRESS book and characters TM & © 1985 by Chris Van Allsburg. Used by permission of Houghton Mifflin Company. All rights reserved. (s19)

