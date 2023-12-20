OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TicketSmarter and the United States Modified Touring Series announced an agreement today that makes TicketSmarter the Official Ticket Resale Marketplace of the USMTS, as well as the #1 Fan sponsor.

As the #1 Fan sponsor, TicketSmarter will award $25-off certificates which will be distributed to the first person standing in line at the grandstand ticket booth wearing a USMTS driver shirt. The driver must be in attendance. Limitations and/or minimum purchase requirements may be included.

In addition to padding the points fund for all competitors, TicketSmarter will provide a $100 voucher good for one event of the Summit USMTS National Champion’s choice.

About TicketSmarter:

TicketSmarter is an online ticket marketplace and a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). TicketSmarter offers tickets to more than 125,000 live events ranging from concerts to sports and theatre shows.

TicketSmarter is a primary and secondary ticketing solution for events and high-profile venues across North America including more than 300 professional sports teams and collegiate athletic departments. TicketSmarter is also dedicated to giving back through contributions to charitable organizations.

To learn more about TicketSmarter, visit TicketSmarter.com , and follow @TicketSmarter on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Kathleen Gier TicketSmarter press@ticketsmarter.com (913) 231-2674