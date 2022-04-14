TicketSmarter Becomes Official Ticket Reseller of Country Stampede

TOPEKA, Kan., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TicketSmarter is now the Official Ticket Resale Marketplace of the Country Stampede. The Country Stampede is the Midwest’s largest country music festival, and through this agreement, TicketSmarter will provide attendees with a safe and secure way to resell their tickets to other country music fans through selltickets.ticketsmarter.com .

Fans often purchase multiple-day and single-day tickets in advance, then end up needing to relist their tickets based on the artist lineup, camping availability, and other schedule conflicts. TicketSmarter’s easy-to-use online platform will help fans who need to resell tickets. The company will also take over as the festival’s official ticketing partner in 2023.

“Being able to provide an essential service to customers of Country Stampede is what TicketSmarter is all about,” stated TicketSmarter CEO, Jeff Goodman. “The resale link will be much easier for fans who have previously tried to sell tickets they couldn’t use through social media or other platforms. TicketSmarter is also looking forward to working with Country Stampede customers through their annual renewal process and then fully taking over as the Official Ticketing Partner for the summer 2023 event.”

This year’s Country Stampede kicks off with the Tequila Comisario Pre-Party for campers on Wednesday, July 13 featuring Colt Ford. Walker Hayes will headline Thursday night; Jake Owen is Friday’s headliner and Kid Rock takes the stage on Saturday. Sixteen other artists will be performing over the three-day festival leading up to each evening’s headliner.

The Country Stampede has also added a second stage featuring DJ Hish who will perform between mainstage acts and host an “After Party” with artists each night following the headliners. In addition to their resources for fans needing to resell tickets, TicketSmarter is also the sponsor of Friday night concerts at the Country Stampede.

TicketSmarter is a national ticket resale marketplace with seats to more than 125,000 live events. The company provides ticket resources to customers all throughout the U.S. but happens to be headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., less than an hour away from the Country Stampede festival grounds at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka.

About TicketSmarter:

TicketSmarter is a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). With seats for over 125,000 live events and 48 million tickets for sale, TicketSmarter is a national ticket marketplace whose mission is to enable customers to experience the power and excitement of live events by creating valuable partnerships while giving back to children’s charities. TicketSmarter is committed to contributing $1 from every transaction to help charitable partners, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the V Foundation, the Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation and Coach To Cure MD.

TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events – for more information, follow @Birmingham_Bowl on Twitter. Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of over 35 collegiate conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally.

Stay updated with TicketSmarter at https://TicketSmarter.com

