Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates New Opening in Pickens, SC, With Free Washes

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Top 10 Conveyer Car Wash Company Expands South Carolina Footprint with 11th Location

THOMASTON, Ga., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened their new Pickens, SC, location on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 2641 Gentry Memorial Hwy. 

To celebrate their grand opening and introduce themselves to the community, Tidal Wave will be offering free washes at their new location anytime 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Sunday, October 2. They will also be offering new members any monthly unlimited membership plan for just $9.99 for the first month – now through November. 

“We have been operating in South Carolina since 2014,” said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. “Pickens is our 11th location in the state, and we are excited to continue growing our footprint in the coming months. For the past nine years, we’ve been committed to bringing clean car happiness to our customers in South Carolina, and we are excited to continue that commitment at our new Pickens location.” 

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded by Scott and Hope Blackstock in 1999. Together, the two committed to building an exceptional car wash experience for their customers with industry-leading car wash technology, outstanding customer service and attractive locations that are a welcomed addition to the communities they serve. In 2022, Tidal Wave introduced Graph-X4 into their wash lineup – providing space-age sparkle and powerful four-layer protection for your vehicle from dirt, pollutants, and UV rays. Each Tidal Wave location has an after-care cleaning area with complimentary cleaning sprays, towels and vacuums to spruce up the interior of your vehicle for no extra cost.

Stop by for a single wash or join our Unlimited Wash Club for the best value and car wash experience. Members enjoy 30 days of unlimited washes for just one low monthly payment. Wash once a day, every day! Plus, unlimited wash plans can be used at any Tidal Wave location in the country. Tidal Wave also offers monthly family plans and fleet plans – perfect for businesses with multiple company cars. For more information about their discounted programs for fleets, visit www.tidalwaveautospa.com/fleet-plan. 

Tidal Wave is committed to giving back to the communities they serve – and making it easy to raise funds for schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more through their fundraising program. For more information about how to partner with Tidal Wave Auto Spa for your next fundraiser, visit http://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/fundraising. 

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, Georgia. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology, pristine customer service and attractive locations that are welcomed into their communities. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. The company currently has 115 locations across 17 states. Tidal Wave has been recognized as one of the top 10 conveyor car washes and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list for America’s Fastest Growing Companies. The company has a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and since its founding has given more than $1 million to organizations serving children and individuals with special needs. 

For more information, contact media@tidalwaveautospa.com 

Contact Information:
Andrea Traylor
Director of Digital Marketing
andrea.traylor@tidalwaveautospa.com

Heather Coleman
Marketing Manager
media@tidalwaveautospa.com

