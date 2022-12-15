Top 10 Conveyer Car Wash Company Opens Locations in Springdale, AR, and Great Falls, MT

THOMASTON, Ga., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, expanded its footprint to include Arkansas and Montana on Wednesday, Dec. 14, with the opening of two brand-new locations in Springdale and Great Falls. These openings increase Tidal Wave’s footprint to 130 locations sprawling 20 states.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa’s first Arkansas location is now open in Springdale at 4700 Elm Springs Rd, and its first Montana location is now open in Great Falls at 3051 10th Ave S.

To introduce the Tidal Wave car wash experience to the Springdale and Great Falls communities, free washes will be offered at both new locations from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through next Wednesday, Dec. 21. They will also be offering new members any monthly unlimited membership plan for just $9.99 for the first month – now through February.

“Opening two new locations and expanding our footprint into two new states in the same day is an exciting milestone for Tidal Wave,” said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. “When we founded this company over 20 years ago, I don’t think we ever imagined that we would be opening locations two-thousand miles away from Thomaston in Montana. The growth of this company is beyond anything I could have imagined, and I am incredibly proud of the hard work and determination of our team that has made it all possible. December has been a record-breaking month for us, and we are excited to finish the year strong.”

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded by Scott and Hope Blackstock in 1999. Together, they committed to building an exceptional car wash experience with the highest-quality washes, best-in-class locations, and top-tier customer service.

Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave’s Unlimited Wash Club for the best value and car wash experience. Members enjoy 30 days of unlimited washes for just one low monthly payment. Wash once a day, every day! Plus, unlimited wash plans can be used at any Tidal Wave location in the country. Tidal Wave also offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans – perfect for businesses with multiple company cars.

Give the gift of a clean car this holiday season with a Tidal Wave gift card. An ideal choice for the upcoming holidays, birthdays or celebrations, a Tidal Wave Auto Spa gift card can fit any gift-giving need. Gift cards are reloadable and can be purchased online or at the nearest Tidal Wave location. For more information, visit https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/gift-cards/.

Tidal Wave is committed to giving back to the communities they serve – and make it easy to raise funds for schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more through its fundraising program. For more information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa’s fundraising program, please visit http://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/fundraising.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, Georgia. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology, pristine customer service and attractive locations that are welcomed into their communities. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate its accelerated growth across the country. The company currently has 130 locations across 20 states. Tidal Wave has been recognized as one of the top 10 conveyor car washes and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list for America’s Fastest Growing Companies. The company has a strong commitment to environmental stewardship, and since its founding has given more than $1 million to organizations serving individuals with special needs.

