Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / TidalScale’s Software-Defined Server Technology Now Available on AWS

TidalScale’s Software-Defined Server Technology Now Available on AWS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

TidalScale works with AWS to make software-defined server technology available for enterprise customers, offering infrastructure scalability and reliability while minimizing costs and long-term commitments

LOS GATOS, Calif., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TidalScale’s award winning software-defined server technology is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) supporting enterprise customers’ efforts to create and deploy servers of virtually any size in just minutes. TidalScale offers information technology (IT) infrastructure scalability and reliability while minimizing costs and long-term commitments.  

Enterprises need IT infrastructure that is easily scalable — up or down, with minimal downtime as their business evolves to run mission-critical workloads such as Oracle Database, SAP HANA, simulations, and data analytics. TidalScale’s software solution aims to “glue” AWS bare metal servers together so that they function as a single larger system, “right sized” for a given workload. The software aggregates the CPU cores, memory, and I/O of multiple physical servers, virtualizing these resources, and then presenting them as a unified “software-defined server” to the operating system. TidalScale is simple to use requiring no changes to applications or operating systems and is deployable on AWS within minutes.
  
Gary Smerdon, President & Chief Executive Officer at TidalScale:
“We are thrilled to be working with AWS to bring the benefits of software-defined servers to their industry leading customer base. Organizations struggle to determine, much less deploy, the optimal system for large mission-critical workloads. Our software-defined server technology on AWS significantly streamlines and simplifies this process. TidalScale on AWS is an important step in our vision to deliver the future of computing: self-optimizing, self-healing, and self-sizing to customers around the globe.”
  
Tom Soderstrom, Director of Chief Technologists, AWS Worldwide Public Sector:
“We are pleased to work with TidalScale to make its software-defined server technology available on AWS. With its objective to aggregate the resources of multiple bare metal Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances into a single virtual server, TidalScale on AWS aims to provide customers with the flexibility to tailor their on-demand compute infrastructure for compute-and-memory-intensive workloads.”

Adam Crabtree, Chief Executive Officer at NCS Analytics:
“As a TidalScale customer, we are excited to now see their software-defined server technology available on AWS. This can dramatically increase the speed that we can deliver critical information to our regulatory clients. Without the scalability and flexibility of TidalScale, we were forced to spend a significant amount of time and resources to determine the optimal infrastructure. Now with TidalScale available on AWS, we can focus instead on our core business. We will be able to consolidate all of our workloads on AWS, significantly reducing costs while improving our products.”

Additional Resources:

  • TidalScale: The Software-Defined Server is Here
  • TidalScale 4.0 Launch: Gary Smerdon, CEO of TidalScale
  • TidalScale 4.0 Launch: Paul Bockelman, Chief Technologist at AWS

About TidalScale, Inc. 
TidalScale is the industry leader in software-defined server technology. TidalScale has been recognized in: Gartner Cool Vendors, CIO Review’s Most Promising SAP and Oracle Solution Providers, CRN’s Top 50 Software-Defined Data Center Leaders, Red Herring’s Global Top 100, IDC Innovators, and more. TidalScale is privately held with backing from Bain Capital, HWVP, AspenwoodVC, Sapphire Ventures, Forte Ventures, Infosys, SK Hynix, Citrix, and Samsung. Learn more at: http://www.tidalscale.com.

CONTACT: TidalScale Contact 
David Oro, Public Relations for TidalScale, Inc.  
tidalscale@orogroup.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.