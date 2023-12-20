Tidewater Team Delivers Holiday Cheer and Presents Charity Outing Proceeds TIDEWATER TEAM DELIVERS HOLIDAY CHEER AND PRESENTS CHARITY OUTING PROCEEDS: (Pictured Left to Right) Joseph Cuccinello, Tidewater CPCN Coordinator and Event Organizer, Kirsten E. Higgins, Vice President, Tidewater Utilities; Larry Haas, Chief Development Officer – Food Bank of Delaware; Bruce E. Patrick, President, Tidewater Utilities; Chad Robinson Director of External Affairs, Food Bank of DE and Susan DeNardo, Community Development Manager, Food Bank of DE.

DOVER, Del., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tidewater Utilities, Inc. (Tidewater), a water service provider and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Middlesex Water Company recently presented a check for $35,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware at the Food Banks’s new Milford, DE location. The donation represents proceeds raised from its 15th Annual Charity Golf Outing held at Heritage Shores on September 22, 2023.

“It’s extremely gratifying to know our outing’s efforts are positively impacting the lives of Delawareans. We thank our sponsors, participants and volunteers who made this donation possible,” said Bruce E. Patrick, President, Tidewater Utilities.

Media Contact: Bernadette M. Sohler, bsohler@middlesexwater.com 732-638-7549

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/920573e3-453e-4386-be64-13e1ffa1c3de