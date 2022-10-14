Recent Innovations In Clinical Rollators, Increasing Adoption Of 4-Wheeler Rollators, Growing Investments By Government Organizations In R&D Initiatives To Create Modern Rollator Walkers, Increasing Adoption Of Advanced Mobility Products, And Rising Demand For Clinical Rollators During Post-Treatment Recovery Periods Are Aspects Driving Market Expansion

Rockville, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the latest report by Fact.MR, Market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global clinical rollators market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 285 million by the end of 2027.

The global market for clinical rollators is driven by increasing cases of joint inflammation and walking impairment, a growing population suffering from various ailments, and rising consumer demand for advanced mobility products. Because rollator walkers are lighter and shorter than standard motorized wheelchairs, they are easier to transport and store. They typically have a seat belt installed for added safety.

Additionally, the trend of using technologically advanced clinical rollators as comfortable seating options is anticipated to drive the global market. The market is also expected to grow as a result of favorable reimbursement and regulatory policies. To help patients move around more easily, usually with the help of another person, clinical rollators are largely utilized in hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The primary drivers of market expansion increasing orthopedic conditions, rise in short-term disability and medical emergencies, increase in musculoskeletal injuries and other health complications, and growing elderly population. Orthopedic patients, particularly those who have undergone joint and hip surgery or suffer from severe orthopedic problems, require assistance when walking, and clinical rollators are the preferred choice.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global clinical rollators market is valued at US$ 223 million.

Market in Canada is anticipated to magnify at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period.

Demand for 3-wheeler rollators is expected to propel at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027.

Market in Japan is set to increase at a CAGR of 5% through 2027.

Winning Strategy

Key market players are concentrating on product advancements and R&D operations. To increase the scope of their product offerings, businesses merge and acquire local competitors. Top clinical rollator manufacturers in emerging economies are concentrating on lowering their production costs to ensure the long-term success of their companies.

For obese persons, key companies are concentrating on creating specialist products called bariatric clinical rollators. Based on a person’s height, weight, and age, top market players are creating new types of medical rollators. They are creating rollators specifically to help kids who have walking issues from birth or have juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.

For instance,

In 2021, all of AssiTech’s stock was purchased by TOPRO. By making the acquisition, the business will have all of its current product offerings.

Key Companies Profiled

Briggs Healthcare

Evolution Technologies Inc.

Human Care HC AB

Invacare Corp.

Karman Healthcare, Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Benmor Medical (UK) Limited

Key Segments in Clinical Rollators Industry Research

By Type : 3-Wheeler Rollators 4-Wheeler Rollators Others

By End User : Hospitals Clinics Patient Care Centers Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global clinical rollators market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (3-wheeler rollators, 4-wheeler rollators, others) and end user (hospitals, clinics, patient care centers, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

