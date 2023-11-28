Prestigious annual list spotlights the most innovative PR, marketing and communications firms

BOSTON and CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following the celebration of its 20th anniversary, Tier One Partners , a women-owned, full-service PR, digital, and content agency, announced it has been recognized by PRNEWS as a 2024 Agency Elite Top 100 company.

The PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 is the industry’s most comprehensive guide of the 100 most innovative PR, marketing, and communications firms. The companies selected for the list demonstrate the wide range of specializations and core capabilities across the industry, spotlight new areas of expertise agencies are embracing to remain flexible within a shifting cultural landscape and ever-evolving client needs, and highlight the significance of a positive and inclusive culture that supports employee growth and wellbeing.

The accolade is a testament to Tier One’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and client success over the past two decades.

“It’s been a big year for Tier One. We added incredible clients to our already strong roster of change-makers, expanded our teams in both Chicago and Boston, and celebrated our 20th anniversary with an agency rebrand,” said Marian Hughes, co-founder and managing partner. “Our inclusion on the PRNEWS Agency Elite 100 reflects our growth, innovation, and the collective dedication and expertise of our team, propelling our clients forward as industry leaders while shaping the future of communications.”

Throughout the years, Tier One has expanded its capabilities from public relations to include a Content Studio made up of a team of copywriters, editors, digital marketers, and graphic and UX/UI designers to help brands think and act like powerhouse publishers. The agency’s unique Agile Insights & Analytics practice identifies and predicts emerging macro trends in real time, while keeping a consistent eye on our client programs’ performance. With this knowledge, our teams craft strategies that successfully bring clients into the cultural conversation to boost brand awareness and keep them at the forefront.

Tier One’s culture has continued to evolve since the agency opened its doors in 2003. Throughout the years, the agency has consistently collaborated with employees, working hand-in-hand to identify opportunities to enhance company culture and ensure team members feel supported, inspired, and engaged in a vibrant and inclusive workplace.

The inclusion in the PRNEWS Agency Elite 100 comes on the heels of other industry recognition Tier One received in 2023, including the North America SABREs, the PR Club’s Bell Ringer Awards, the Publicity Club of Chicago’s Golden Trumpet Awards, PRNEWS’ PR Platinum awards, and more.

About Tier One

Now in our 20th year, Tier One Partners is a women-owned full-service PR, content, and digital marketing agency. We work with innovators in B2B and B2C technology, digital healthcare, financial services, energy tech, and manufacturing to develop award-winning creative, data-driven strategies that propel them to industry leader status. From day one, we’re committed to earning our clients’ trust, sharing their vision, and embedding their purpose into everything we do. One team, advancing one mission. To learn more, visit wearetierone.com.