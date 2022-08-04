Breaking News
TierPoint Completes Construction of New St. Louis Area Data Center

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

World Wide Technology is Anchor Tenant

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power digital transformation initiatives, today announced it has completed construction of a new Tier III data center at 2315 Millpark Drive in Maryland Heights, Missouri, a St. Louis suburb.

Plans to build the data center were first announced in September 2021. Backed by an approximately $20 million commitment, the state-of-the-art facility currently includes 14,500 square feet of production or raised floor space and 23,000 square feet of total space, with an additional 23,000 square feet under lease for future expansion.

World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with headquarters in St. Louis, has signed on as an anchor tenant of the new facility.

“WWT’s ever-expanding need for data center space drove us to partner with TierPoint,” said Mike Taylor, WWT Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President, Services. “TierPoint’s Millpark facility is close to our global headquarters and tech campus in St. Louis, which allows us to scale operationally in our Advanced Technology Center. The WWT and TierPoint strategic partnership includes going to market together to solve customer challenges and serving as a strategic supplier of software, hardware and services to TierPoint, as they grow their business. We look forward to growing all aspects of our relationship in the future.”

The new data center is the largest of its kind in the St. Louis metropolitan area outside of downtown, where TierPoint operates two other data centers, along with a fourth Missouri data center in the Kansas City area. In total, TierPoint operates 40 data centers around the country, offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT infrastructure solutions.

About TierPoint 
TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients, from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. Taking an agnostic approach to helping clients achieve their most pressing business objectives, TierPoint is a champion for untangling the complexity of hybrid, multi-platform approaches to IT infrastructure, drawing on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to multitenant and private cloud, from colocation to disaster recovery, security, and more. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. footprints, with dozens of world-class, cloud-ready data centers in 20 markets, connected by a coast-to-coast network.

About World Wide Technology
World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $14.5 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world’s most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its 4 million square feet of global warehousing, distribution and integration space. With over 8,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT’s culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 11 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership for diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

Contact:
Pete Abel, 314-550-7080, Pete.Abel@tierpoint.com 

