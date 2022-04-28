Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / TierPoint Developing Next Generation Cloud Solutions

TierPoint Developing Next Generation Cloud Solutions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ST. LOUIS, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, today announced it is working with Dell Technologies to develop next generation cloud solutions on Dell APEX.

With cross-cloud/hybrid functionality, APEX solutions provide the agility and speed customers want, combined with the control, performance, security, and consistency they need – all packaged in the simplest way possible.

TierPoint Senior Vice President of Product Development Greg Ahlheim said: “To help fuel the growth and success of their organizations, more and more CIOs are embracing hybrid cloud solutions, allowing them to run each application in the type of cloud – private, multitenant, or public – where it performs best. In addition, today’s CIOs are increasingly seeking the flexibility of pay-as-you-go models for their cloud infrastructure. Dell addresses both of these needs through its APEX offerings, and we’re excited to work with them on developing solutions that combine their technology with the exceptional, cloud-agnostic guidance, service and support for which TierPoint is known.”

The first joint solution of the two companies will be a TierPoint Private Cloud powered by Dell APEX, with continuing collaboration on other APEX-powered solutions.


About TierPoint
Meeting clients where they are on their journey to IT transformation, TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with thousands of clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 markets and 8 multitenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint’s highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, managed hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security, and other managed IT services.

Contact: Pete Abel, 314-720-3129, Pete.Abel@tierpoint.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.