ST. LOUIS, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power digital transformation initiatives, announced it has earned Microsoft Solutions partner designations for Infrastructure (Azure) and Modern Work.

“These designations validate the strength of our capabilities in delivering Microsoft Cloud solutions, reinforcing the confidence our clients place in us, as we help them transform their operations and achieve their highest priority business outcomes,” said Greg Ahlheim, TierPoint Senior Vice President of Product Development. “We earned these designations through the extensive documentation of successful client engagements, client implementations, and team achievement of advanced technical certifications.”

The Microsoft Solutions partner designations TierPoint has achieved to date include:

Infrastructure , demonstrating the service provider’s ability to help customers accelerate the migration of key infrastructure workloads to Azure and optimize cloud operations;

, demonstrating the service provider’s ability to help customers accelerate the migration of key infrastructure workloads to Azure and optimize cloud operations; Modern Work, demonstrating the company’s ability to help customers boost productivity and make the shift to hybrid work using Microsoft 365.

“I’m extremely proud of our team’s diligence in earning and maintaining these designations,” said Jerry Kent, TierPoint Chairman and CEO. “Becoming a Microsoft Cloud partner is evidence of our enduring commitment to training, certification, and service delivery best practices, which allow us to provide a superior level of customer care and support.”

About TierPoint

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients, from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. Taking an agnostic approach to helping clients achieve their most pressing business objectives, TierPoint is a champion for untangling the complexity of hybrid, multi-platform approaches to IT infrastructure, drawing on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to multitenant and private cloud, from colocation to disaster recovery, security, and more. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. footprints, with dozens of world-class, cloud-ready data centers in 20 markets, connected by a coast-to-coast network.

Contact: Pete Abel, 314-720-3129, Pete.Abel@tierpoint.com