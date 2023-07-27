ROSELAND, N.J. and ST. LOUIS, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TierPoint, a leading provider of ultra-high-density infrastructure to companies that are enabling the development and operation of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and applications, has signed a long-term agreement with CoreWeave, a specialized cloud provider built for large-scale, GPU-accelerated workloads.

Under the agreement, TierPoint will deploy ultra-high-density colocation services in one of its state-of-the-art data centers. This specialized infrastructure will support the continued, rapid expansion of CoreWeave’s cloud solutions for compute-intensive use cases, including machine learning and AI, visual effects (VFX) and rendering, batch processing and pixel streaming. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

CoreWeave’s serverless orchestration layer makes it a particularly attractive option for AI companies that are rushing to get products to market. Such companies can use CoreWeave to spin up workloads in as little as five seconds with increased portability, less overhead and less management complexity.

“TierPoint provides CoreWeave with technologically advanced solutions in a cost-effective manner, enabling the company to meet the needs of our customers rapidly and economically,” said Michael Intrator, CEO and Co-founder of CoreWeave.

“We’re very excited to welcome CoreWeave to our diverse roster of thousands of clients,” said TierPoint Chairman & CEO Jerry Kent. “CoreWeave offers a truly innovative platform for the development of AI and other compute-intensive applications, and their vote of confidence in TierPoint reinforces the unique value of our ultra-high-density colocation solution to power these business goals.”

About TierPoint

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected IT infrastructure solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients, including those that are enabling the development and operation of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and applications. Taking an agnostic approach to helping clients achieve their most pressing business objectives, TierPoint is a champion for untangling the complexity of hybrid, multi-platform approaches to IT infrastructure, drawing on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to multitenant and private cloud, from standard to ultra-high-density colocation, disaster recovery, security, and more. TierPoint has one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. footprints, with dozens of world-class, cloud-ready data centers in 20 markets, connected by a coast-to-coast network.

About CoreWeave

Founded in 2017, CoreWeave (coreweave.com) is a specialized cloud provider, delivering a massive scale of GPU compute resources on top of the industry’s fastest and most flexible infrastructure. CoreWeave builds cloud solutions for compute-intensive use cases — machine learning and AI, VFX and rendering, batch processing and pixel streaming — that are up to 35 times faster and 80% less expensive than the large, generalized public clouds.

For More Information

Pete Abel, 314-720-3129, pete.abel@tierpoint.com

Brittany Stone (Teneo), press@coreweave.com