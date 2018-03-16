Tieto Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Kimmo Alkio

Tieto Corporation MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 16 March 2018, 14.00 EET
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Alkio, Kimmo
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer
Name: Tieto Corporation
LEI: 549300EW2KM4KROKQV31
Notification type: Initial Notification
Reference number: 549300EW2KM4KROKQV31_20180316105841_9
Transaction date: 15 March 2018
Nature of the transaction
Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a share-based incentive or remuneration
Instrument
Type: Share
ISIN: FI0009000277
Transaction details
Volume: 9 950
Unit price: EUR 0.00
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 9 950
Volume weighted average price: EUR 0.00
Number of transactions: 1
For further information, please contact
Tanja Lounevirta, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 321 7510, tanja.lounevirta(at)tieto.com
