Tieto Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Kimmo Alkio

Tieto Corporation MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 16 March 2018, 14.00 EET

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Alkio, Kimmo

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer

Name: Tieto Corporation

LEI: 549300EW2KM4KROKQV31

Notification type: Initial Notification

Reference number: 549300EW2KM4KROKQV31_20180316105841_9

Transaction date: 15 March 2018

Nature of the transaction

Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a share-based incentive or remuneration

Instrument

Type: Share

ISIN: FI0009000277

Transaction details

Volume: 9 950

Unit price: EUR 0.00

Aggregated transactions

Volume: 9 950

Volume weighted average price: EUR 0.00

Number of transactions: 1

For further information, please contact

Tanja Lounevirta, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 321 7510, tanja.lounevirta(at)tieto.com

TIETO CORPORATION

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ Helsinki

Principal Media



