TigerGraph Expands European Presence with New DACH Offices and Senior Leadership Appointments

LONDON and MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TigerGraph, the only scalable graph database for the enterprise, today announced its continued European expansion with the appointment of Martin Darling as general manager for EMEA and Zeljko Dodlek as director of sales for DACH. The company also announced the opening of new offices in Munich, Germany.

Graph databases are the fastest growing category in all of data management. Since seeing early adoption by companies including Twitter, Facebook and Google, graphs have evolved into a mainstream technology used today by enterprises in nearly every industry and sector. By organising data to handle highly connected data, graph databases can quickly process data and relationships at scale, which break down for relational data databases. Graph data stores can change schemas online, continuing to serve queries. Relational databases can’t support the frequent schema changes that are now so commonplace in the modern data management era.

TigerGraph is delivering the next stage in the evolution of the graph database: the first system capable of real-time analytics for today’s scale and enterprise data requirements. TigerGraph’s Native Parallel Graph™ (NPG) design focuses on both storage and computation, supporting real-time graph updates and offering built-in parallel computation, which delivers analytical and transactional workloads on the same system.

In 2018, TigerGraph experienced a 400 percent growth in new customers’ accounts, including the world’s largest mobile and financial services providers such as China Mobile and Intuit, to innovators including Zillow and Wish. Gartner estimates that the Graph Database and Analytics market will grow 100% annually from 2019 to 2022 , making it one of the fastest growing markets in the data and analytics landscape. According to industry analysts, the graph database and analytics category will reach an estimated $6 billion by 2022.

“Europe is embracing rapid adoption of graph database technology and the expansion of our local footprint will help us capitalise on the opportunity across a wide range of use cases including supply chain management, fraud detection, AI and machine learning,” said Martin Darling, general manager for EMEA at TigerGraph. An experienced industry executive, Darling joins TigerGraph following senior roles at MapR, QLogic, Hitachi Data Systems and EMC.

During 2019, TigerGraph has hired additional engineering, sales and support staff; tripling its headcount across the region to meet growing demand. The European expansion is also accelerating with new partnerships ranging from global consultancies such as Accenture, Deloitte and PWC to big data specialist including Lisbon headquartered Bi4all , London based 6POINT6, and Solution AG , based in Zug, Switzerland and new customers including OpenCorporates and Kickdynamic .

TigerGraph has received multiple awards as a result of the company’s innovative technology and commitment to helping customers unlock business value from connected data. Recent awards include InfoWorld’s Editor’s Choice , with a 4.5 star review for TigerGraph 2.2, Strata Data New York’s “Most Disruptive Startup” , SD Times’ “Companies to Watch in 2019,” Database Trends and Applications’ (DBTA) “Trend-Setting Products for 2019” and insideBIGDATA’s IMPACT 50.

TigerGraph is the only scalable graph database for the enterprise. Based on the industry’s first Native and Parallel Graph technology, TigerGraph unleashes the power of interconnected data, offering organizations deeper insights and better outcomes. TigerGraph fulfills the true promise and benefits of the graph platform by tackling the toughest data challenges in real time, no matter how large or complex the dataset. TigerGraph’s proven technology supports applications such as fraud detection, customer 360, MDM, IoT, AI and machine learning to make sense of ever-changing big data, and is used by customers including Amgen, China Mobile, Intuit, Wish and Zillow. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Follow TigerGraph on Twitter at @TigerGraphDB or visit www.tigergraph.com .