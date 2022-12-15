Company Recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TigerGraph , provider of a leading ML and AI graph analytics platform, today announced it has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems . The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. We believe this recognition follows the company’s recent announcement that it has expanded its TigerGraph Cloud offering with new features that make it easier for enterprises across the globe to take advantage of graph technology to answer critical business questions.

“Organizations across nearly every industry are tapping the power of graph to access real-time business insights to improve efficiency, productivity and profitability,” said Yu Xu, CEO and founder, TigerGraph. “TigerGraph’s solution delivers exactly that, and we believe this recognition by Gartner further validates the value our product provides and why today’s most forward-thinking companies are utilizing graph technology to supercharge their digital transformation efforts. We are extremely humbled.”

According to Gartner, by 2025, graph technologies will be used in 80% of data and analytics innovations, up from 10% in 2021. This projection aligns with the successful adoption of TigerGraph Cloud , the fully-managed cloud database built on the same TigerGraph enterprise server engine that delivers the fastest and most scalable graph database. TigerGraph Cloud handles the complexity of managing deployments at a global scale on the cloud service provider of your choice, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure.

Recognized as a new entrant, TigerGraph Cloud is the industry’s first and only distributed native graph database-as-a-service, enabling users to accelerate the adoption of graph technology with easy-to-use features that process analytics and transactional workloads in real time. The continuous enhancement of its Machine Learning Workbench and open-source graph algorithm libraries empower data scientists to significantly improve ML model accuracy, shorten development cycles, and deliver more business value while using familiar tools, workflows and libraries. TigerGraph is the first company to successfully pass an LDBC SNB Business Intelligence workload audit on scale factor 1000, thanks to AMD’s new 4th Gen EPYC processors.

This report builds on TigerGraph’s recent recognition in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘‘Voice of the Customer”: Cloud Database Management Systems Report with a 4.6 out of 5 rating from 48 reviews as of December 2022. This rating is based on direct feedback from customers, demonstrating the escalating demand for graph analytics as businesses seek real-time insights about their customers, products and suppliers. The company was also included in six 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle reports to date, including the Hype Cycle™ for Artificial Intelligence and Hype Cycle for Healthcare Data, Analytics and AI . TigerGraph was named to Fast Company’s 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022 , a prestigious list honoring businesses making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole and HPE’s ISV Momentum Partner of the Year 2022 , a recognition of global partners with outstanding performance and commitment to customer excellence.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Hype Cycle, Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

