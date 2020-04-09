TikaMobile Successfully Completes SOC 2 Security and Confidentiality Audit

NEW YORK, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TikaMobile, the premier leader in cloud-based business intelligence and CRM software for the global life sciences industry, is pleased to announce the renewal of its SOC 2 report for TikaMobile Sales Enablement Software Solutions. As the company continues to expand its capabilities, TikaMobile remains focused on enabling secure and confidential practices and procedures throughout its technologies and platforms at the highest standard.

On February 29th, 2020, the independent 3rd party cybersecurity and compliance firm, A-LIGN , released the SOC 2 report on TikaMobile’s system suitability and the relevant design controls related to security, confidentiality, and business continuum planning efforts and operations. In addition, TikaMobile worked with MainNerve , another 3rd party cybersecurity firm, to perform penetration testing of TikaMobile’s internal and external security infrastructure.

After completion of the examination and testing, A-LIGN and MainNerve concluded that the controls stated by the date of the report are suitably designed to provide reasonable assurance that TikaMobile’s service commitments and system requirements would be achieved, and the overall risk impact rating of the network continues to remain Low.

TikaMobile utilizes Amazon Web Services (AWS) for hosting services, leveraging built-in physical and network security, as well as monitoring of the AWS based network capacity utilization of physical and computing infrastructure to ensure that service delivery matches SLAs.

“We recognize as a technology platform driving sales enablement solutions for life sciences that serve patients across the globe, data security is a number one priority,” said Manish Sharma, CEO and founder of TikaMobile, Inc. “Conducting 3rd party evaluations and receiving SOC 2 examinations ensure our commitment to maintaining superior security for our customers and their information.”

The audit reports conducted for SOC 2 are produced to evaluate the internal control for services provided by companies relevant to security, information and communication, risk, operating systems, monitoring, change management, confidentiality and privacy, against predefined trust service criteria.

If you have any questions related to TikaMobile’s SOC 2 report, or if you would like to request a copy, please email [email protected] .

About TikaMobile, Inc.

TikaMobile, Inc. is the premier leader in cloud-based business intelligence and CRM software for the global life sciences industry. By combining many disparate sales and marketing tools into a single easy-to-use application, while applying prescriptive, actionable analytics across the commercial organization, Tika is transforming and optimizing sales organizations for pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Tika is committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success and works with organizations of all sizes. Headquartered in New York City, Tika has offices in the United States, Europe and India. For more information, visit www.TikaMobile.com .