Tikpay Token to burn 3 million TPTs on July 22, 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blockchain payments company Tikpay announced today on its official website that it will conduct the 1st Tikpay TPT burn on July 22, 2021. The Tikpay team said that it will destroy 40% of the total TPT Token by 2022. The process will take place in three stages.

The digital currency is worth more than US$3 billion. Tikpay said the team has never sold any tokens since the Tikpay Token was launched. The burn reduces the cap on total issuance and the burned tokens will disappear permanently. By reducing the total supply, the scarcity of Tikpay Tokens is further increased.

The TikPay wallet, based on the cross-chain protocol, is already in trial operation in China, Japan, Korea and Cambodia. The TikPay wallet not only provides users with a unified digital asset service, but also offers cross-chain transactions, asset issuance, smart contracts, third-party service interfaces and other functions.

The TikPay team said that the current docking merchants are mainly local grocery shops and restaurants for TikPay members to experience blockchain payments. Next, they plan to hold blockchain tours in large shopping malls while distributing TPTs on site so that the general public can also experience the charm of participating in blockchain payments in a timely manner.

