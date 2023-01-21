Media Alert *** Interview Opportunity

LittleBricks Charity "Builds BIG Smiles" by delivering LEGO® Sets to hospitalized children across the U.S. and Canada

Chicago. IL, Jan. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Russell Cassevah; 3x Guinness World Record Holder for walking on LEGO® Bricks Barefoot, President & Founder of LittleBricks Charity, and Verified TikTok creator; is teaming up with his TikTok Community and Chicagoans to deliver thousands worth of LEGO® Sets to Comer Children’s.

Delivery Date & Time

Monday, January 23rd, 10 am Comer Children’s

Back Entrance off 58th Street (Directions at the bottom of release)

Russell (@LittleBricksCharityGuy), through the nonprofit LittleBricks Charity, is set to deliver over $5,000 worth of LEGO® Sets and products for the kids at Comer Children’s. The Founder of LittleBricks Charity will drive over 14 hours from Virginia to deliver these LEGO® Sets to the charity’s 31st Children’s Hospital in the past 12 months.

“We have so many LEGO® Sets packed up and ready to go. The entire back of our van is filled!” Said Russell, who has been documenting the fundraising journey on TikTok . Cassevah, who quit his job and cashed in his retirement to start LittleBricks Charity, uses his platform to advocate for these exceptional children and fundraise for LittleBricks Charity. “After breaking my second world record, I found my purpose in life. I traded in everything to help build BIG smiles on children that genuinely deserve to smile.”

“This drop-off is extra special.” Cassevah continues, “Last year, we delivered to Lurie Children’s, and we hope to double our efforts by covering Comer Children’s this trip. Everything we have accomplished so far has led to this one epic event. It is a true testament to how amazing of a community you can build on TikTok. A Community that cares and wants to change the world one smile at a time. I am looking forward to making this one of our biggest deliveries yet!

Russell’s community on TikTok, which has grown to over 1.1 Million followers, has already raised enough for $3,000 worth of LEGO® Sets that he will be bringing to Chicago. “I will be raising the remaining funds and telling everyone about how epic Comer Children’s is at the family friend BrickFest LIVE this weekend at Tinley Park Convention Center.” Russell expects to raise at least another $3,000 and purchase more LEGO® Sets this weekend in Chicago. “It is so spectacular when communities on social media come together with local communities. We have already received donations from all over the world to help “Build BIG Smiles” on these Epic Kids! Now it is time for Chicago to show the world how epic This area truly is.”

Cassevah and the Child Life Specialists he works with say the donated LEGO® Sets are the most requested toy for hospitalized children. It gives them a mental escape from medical treatments, provides a sense of control, opens lines of communication, makes families smile, and so much more.

About LittleBricks Charity

LittleBricks Charity “Builds BIG Smiles” by delivering LEGO® Sets to hospitalized children across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2019, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia. LittleBricks Charity is currently fundraising the $2.5 Million needed to help more than 75,000 Hospitalized kids all across the nation. They plan to deliver LEGO and LEGO Build Experiences to EVERY Children’s Hospital in the United States.

To donate or nominate your child, visit LittleBricksCharity.org . LittleBricks Charity is not sponsored or endorsed by the LEGO® Group.

Media Contact: LittleBricks Charity, 757-667-0753, media@littlebrickscharity.org

Directions To 58th Street Entrance.

Due to current Health Guidelines, the drop-off location will be at our back entrance off 58th street – between the healing garden and American School (not the main entrance).

Directions: Closest address to put into a GPS/app is to a brick building next to the alley (850 E. 58th Street).

From Cottage Grove Ave, turn East onto 58th Street.

Continue straight past stop sign at S. Maryland Ave.

Take first left into alley between garden and brick building – right at walking bridge overhead.

If you get to Drexel Ave you’ve gone too far.

