FIRST ON FOX – A lawmaker leading the Congressional-Executive Commission on China sent a scathing notice to social media company TikTok for allegedly “targeting” children who use the platform to lobby members of Congress against a bill that could effectively ban the app.
On Thursday, the House Energy and Commerce Committee voted unanimously to advance a bill to the House floor that would require TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance to full
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Sen. Schmitt says Biden failed to address key issues during ‘divisive,’ ‘bizarre’ SOTU address - March 8, 2024
- GOP lawmaker leads letter condemning CCP’s ‘infiltration’ of the US pork industry - March 8, 2024
- TikTok’s effort to recruit American kids as ‘foreign agents’ for China against ban may backfire: ‘disturbing’ - March 8, 2024