Asia-Pacific has emerged as the leading regional market for tile and marble adhesive, primarily driven by the growing number of residential and commercial construction projects, and it is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This trend is projected to contribute significantly to the overall growth of the United States tile adhesive market, which is estimated to achieve a remarkable absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 315.7 million by the end of the forecast period, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

NEWARK, Del, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global tile adhesive market is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 2.67 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 5.2 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The rising number of commercial and residential development and renovation projects worldwide is expected to drive the demand for flooring, consequently increasing the demand for tile and stone adhesives. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at promoting industrial expansion, tourism, and development are further expected to contribute to market growth. For instance,

The government of India has committed to investing US$ 1.4 trillion in the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) by 2030, with 16% allocated for urban infrastructure.

In the past decade, the demand for open spaces like outdoor hotels, cafes, play arenas, swimming pools, and lounges has surged. These spaces are designed to be visually appealing and captivating. Luxurious ceramic tiles, stones, and marble flooring are commonly used in their construction.

Get your hands on your Sample Report to stay up-to-date on the latest developments in the Tile Adhesive Industry. Download it now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15146

The thriving tourism sector has led to significant growth in the hotel and accommodation industry. Also, the demand for tile adhesives is expected to be fueled by the increased demand for tiles in the development of such areas.

The urbanization trend in developing countries, driven by employment opportunities and a higher quality of life, leads to increased infrastructure construction. This, in turn, boosts the demand for tile and stone adhesives, specifically ceramic tile adhesives.

Various regions experience significant development in civic infrastructure. Governments of developing countries like India are actively promoting the construction industry, such as through schemes like ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna’, a subsidy program for first-time homebuyers. These initiatives stimulate residential construction demand and drive the market for ceramic tile and stone adhesives.

Key Takeaways from this report:

The market in China is anticipated to expand with a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The demand for tile adhesives in the United States is projected to expand with a significant CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2044.

By end-use, the residential construction segment is expected to record a CAGR of 7.9% between 2023 and 2033.

Germany is expected to create demand for tile adhesives with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

“Increasing demand for luxury homes in urban areas and rising migration from rural areas to urban cities is expected to boost the demand for tile adhesives during the forecast period,” – comments an Analyst at FMI.

Customize Your Report: Tailor the Exclusive Insights to Your Tile Adhesive Market Strategy: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15146

Competitive Landscape:

The market for tile adhesives is highly competitive, with numerous prominent industry players making substantial investments in increasing their manufacturing capabilities.

Recent Developments in the Tile Adhesive Market

On January 24, 2022, Sika AG introduced their revolutionary No-Slake tile adhesives. When combined with SikaTile’s Dustless Technology, professional tile installers can significantly reduce installation time on every project.

In March 2022, Bostik finalized a distribution agreement with DGE for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The agreement, effective since January 2022, covers the distribution of Born2BondTM engineering adhesives for precise bonding applications in industries like automotive, electronics, luxury packaging, medical devices, and MRO.

In February 2022, Arkema successfully acquired Ashland’s Performance Adhesives business, a leading provider of high-performance adhesives in the United States.

Key Companies Profiled:

3M Company

Henkel AG

Illinois Tool Works (ITW Plexus)

Huntsman

Ashland

Sika

H.B. Fuller

Royal Adhesives

Uniseal

Ellsworth Adhesives

Bickers Klebetechnik GmbH

wedi GmbH

1a Bauchemie GmbH

AB BECHCICKI Sp

Akzo Nobel Deco GmbH

Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global tile adhesive market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the tile adhesive market, the market is segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region.

Get Ahead with Detailed Market Intelligence: Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information, Uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15146

Key Segmentation:

By Type:

Cementitious

Dispersion

Reaction Resin

By Application:

Wall

Floor

Ceiling

Others

By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial and Institutional

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

Have a Look at Related Research Reports about the Chemicals & Materials domain:

Technical Textiles Market Size: The technical textiles market will register positive growth with the overall valuation forecast to surpass US$ 202.93 billion in 2023. The market’s worth will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% between 2023 and 2033.

Ceiling Tiles Market Share: The global ceiling tiles market size reached US$ 6,798.0 million in 2018. It is estimated to reach US$ 7,923.3 million in 2023.

Silicone Adhesives And Sealants Market Demand: As per the recently released global silicone adhesives and sealants market report released by FMI, the net worth of the market in the current year 2022 is found to be around US$ 6.5 Billion, and over the forecast years, the market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5%.

Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants Market Trends: The global market for Aerospace Adhesives and Sealants is expected to reach US$ 921.4 Million in 2022 and grow at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2022 and 2032.

Polyurethane Adhesives Market Growth: The sales of polyurethane (PU) adhesives are estimated to propel with the top 3 countries projected to hold approximately 30-35% of the market by the end of 2022.

Hot Melt Adhesives Market Analysis: Global demand for hot melt adhesives is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% by accumulating a market value of US$ 12,675.5 Million. As of 2022, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 7,562.9 Million.

Adhesive Removers Market Overview: Asia Pacific, especially China, and India, is expected to witness a surge in the demand for adhesive removers during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the growing construction of buildings, workplaces, institutions, etc. where the demand for adhesive removers is expected to surge for the removal of tiles and concrete.

Electronic Sealants Market Outlook: The global Electronic Sealants Market size stood at around US$ 1,039.6 million in 2023. It is slated to increase at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2033. The market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 2,525.7 million by 2033.

Electronics Adhesives Market Sales: The global electronics adhesives market size is expected to be valued at US$ 5.1 billion in 2023. Advancements in 5G technology, bolster the overall scope for the electronics adhesives market, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 12.1 billion by 2033.

Construction Chemicals Market Value: The global demand for the construction chemicals market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% and to be valued at US$ 104.92 billion in 2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com