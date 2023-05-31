The Tiles Market is experiencing steady growth with a strong demand for both residential and commercial applications. Customers are gravitating towards modern designs and eco-friendly options, such as porcelain and ceramic tiles

New York (US), May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tile Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) ‘s report Highlights “ Tile Market Information by Product, Application, End-Use, And Region – Forecast till 2030″ the market will achieve USD 684 Billion by 2030 at a 6.37% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Clay is used to make tiles, which are used as flooring options. Sand, feldspar, glass, kaolin, and bentonite are some raw materials used to make tiles because of scratch resistance, environmental friendliness, and durability. Additionally, flooring made of vitrified tiles is a popular substitute for marble and granite. Due to their frost and water-resistant qualities, they are typically used for outdoor walls and flooring. As porcelain wall tiles become a viable alternative to traditional stone materials, they are used more frequently in commercial settings like business offices, hotel lobby areas, and museums.

Additionally, manufacturing technology advances have made it feasible to produce tiles with larger dimensions, which has positively impacted the expansion of the global tile market. In addition to offering functionality like slip resistance, scratch-resistant, and antibacterial properties, tiles are aesthetically pleasing. Compared to their competitors, this makes them the best choice. Spending big money on enhancing the look of the walls and floors in their homes and offices is a trend among consumers in North America and Europe. This constitutes one of the main drivers of demand.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The valuable contenders in the tile market are:

GranitiFiandre,

Moser Group,

Marazzi,

Chembond Tiles Ltd.,

Atlas Concorde,

Mohawk Industries,

RAK Ceramics,

Kajaria Ceramics,

Grupo Porcelanite

Among others.

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Demand for the product is anticipated to increase due to designers’ and architects’ growing influence on ceramic tiles and carpeting used in commercial settings. Over the anticipated period, the ease of cleaning, fashionable designs, and stain and water resistance provided by these goods will likely fuel demand in flooring for business applications. Investing in infrastructure is a major force behind regional and global economies. In the coming ten years, spending on infrastructure and capital projects is anticipated to increase significantly. Investment in infrastructure must be sufficient for economic activity, modernization, and commercialization. Tiles are becoming increasingly popular in carpeting and walling applications because they are strong, rigid, and green building-compliant.

Due to their wide variety of commercially available hues, dimensions, and textures, these products are increasingly popular for high-end flooring applications. Computerized inkjet printing methods for tile decoration are becoming increasingly popular in manufacturing. During the forecast period, it is also anticipated that significant improvements in print head layout and ink creation will increase the technology’s market penetration. Several service providers, such as graphic studios, are integrating with major players in the market to produce more visually appealing tiles. It also includes the providers of end-line processing, which involves cutting, grinding, and lapping the finished product.



Market Restraints:

The defined values for each group are given to chemical resistance, resistance to stains, dimension, breaking power, water absorption, exterior abrasion, breaking resistance, and anti-slip properties. The norm establishes the criteria the tiles must meet and the testing procedures for each defined group. The European regulations categorize tiles into different classes and specify the attributes that must be controlled and the acceptable tolerances for each. The agreement between the manufacturer and the buyer determines the boundaries of some characteristics which have not yet been defined. Highly competitive markets include those where numerous businesses sell a wide range of similar goods or services. The market for tiles is very cutthroat. There are numerous regional and international players in the market. Finding the appropriate and competitive price point is one of the biggest challenges. Operating players find it increasingly challenging to balance providing low prices to draw customers while preserving profitability. The challenge is maintaining lower prices than rivals long enough to gain a competitive edge without giving up profitability.

COVID 19 Analysis

During the forecast period, the development of office buildings, shopping centers, hotels, and other useful spaces will likely drive up demand for the products. The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 significantly impacted the market because lockdown measures implemented by governments worldwide to stop the spread caused a halt in construction and building activities. Lockdowns in several major tile-producing countries disrupted the product’s global supply chain. India, the world’s second-largest market for tiles, was particularly hard hit by the virus outbreak, leading to a lack of finished tiles. However, COVID-19, which impacted the tile market, has also hurt the construction industry, a significant market for tiles. Tiles are versatile products used in numerous end-user industries and geographical contexts. The market is expanding on a global scale due to several factors.



Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes floor tiles and wall tiles. By product, the market includes ceramic and vitrified. By end user, the market includes residential and non-residential.

Regional Insights

Due to the rising demand for single-family home construction and bolstering residential replacement in the U.S., the demand for tiles is anticipated to increase over the forecasted period.

