Till Payments (Till), global payments fintech disruptor, has announced the release of Terminal Connect.

Terminal Connect Terminal Connect

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Till Payments (Till), global payments fintech disruptor, has announced the release of Terminal Connect. The proprietary in-house solution integrates with a selection of Till’s in-person devices, including its Till Mobile and Till Portable terminals. Terminal Connect enables partners and their merchants to deploy an integration between payment terminals and their Point of Sale (POS) software, unlocking feature-rich capabilities direct from their device screens.

Built on the Android OS, Terminal Connect is cloud-enabled via secure authorization, offering businesses an easy implementation and installation process that can be self-serviceable through their POS system. The low-code solution enables organizations of all shapes and sizes to implement the integration without a need for deep technical expertise. Its unified API spans multiple regions, opening access to merchants and partners around the world.

Equipped with an Android-based emulator, the solution simplifies the development onboarding process by addressing traditional payment integration pain points such as deployment speed and complex migrations. The Terminal Connect emulator – an application that can be downloaded onto any Android-supported device – opens a virtual environment that allows developers to easily start the testing and integration process without the waiting for hardware terminals, thus accelerating go-to-market.

The first iteration of Till’s Terminal Connect has been developed with sector-specific use cases in mind, presenting specialized functionality for businesses in the retail, quick service restaurant, salon & spa, not-for-profit, and services industries. The Australian-based payment firm has plans to introduce functionality for grocery, convenience stores, government, education, and utility in its roadmap.

Merchants and partners leveraging the Terminal Connect solution will have access to features in the initial release, including:

ApplePay and GooglePay enablement

Configuration of pre-set or custom tip amounts

Receipt printing direct from the terminal on the Till Portable device

Customizable terminal branding

Provision of email receipts

Multiple connectivity types – Dual Sim, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet

Host-based auto settle enablement

Tom Tucker, President of the Americas at Till Payments, says merchants have been calling for an alternative to traditional payments services that offers a global solution across all channels.

“We’re excited to unveil the first of many payment innovations we have on our tech roadmap for 2022 and 2023.”

“Our merchants and partners are calling for simple, global solutions that differentiates itself to what’s currently on offer in the world of payments. Our mission is to help these merchants scale and grow, without the need for budget blowouts or a wealth of technical expertise. Till Terminal Connect will enable any organization to simplify and optimize payment devices, all while increasing efficiencies across many facets of their business,” he said.

Customers in North America can now enable Terminal Connect across compatible devices and take advantage of key benefits by heading to https://tillpayments.com/us/terminal-connect-semi-integrated-solution

Contact Information:

Ashley Gordon

Head of Marketing, North America

ashley.gordon@tillpayments.com

+1 347 991 5997

Tasha Nabila

tasha.nabila@tillpayments.com.au

+61 3 7064 7113

Related Images

Image 1: Terminal Connect

Powered by Till Payments

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment