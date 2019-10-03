Tillamook Dairy to Gain Unparalleled Visibility and Insights Into Their Supply Chain Operations With iTradeNetwork’s Spend Management Solution

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iTradeNetwork, the leading global provider of supply chain solutions for the food and beverage industry, is proud to announce that Tillamook Dairy will deploy iTrade’s Spend Management solution to gain unparalleled visibility into their supply chain operations and grow their business.

Spend Management gives manufacturers and operators of all sizes the tools they need to unlock savings by streamlining their spend and rebate programs. As a single data source for all purchasing, operations, and finance data, Spend Management is an ideal solution for operators and manufacturers to systematically monitor claims for timeliness and completeness as well as improve cash flow management with accurate claims processing.

“With iTradeNetwork’s Spend solution, Tillamook will see a complete picture of our products’ journeys,” notes Preston Simon, Director of Foodservice at Tillamook Dairy. “We’ll be able to use this wealth of data to better inform our business decisions, whether it’s negotiating with our distributors or deciding what products to offer in what areas. We will also be able to use Spend Management to understand which specific customers are purchasing our products, and penetrate those markets that we were missing. With Spend Management, we will tackle these blindspots that most large-scale manufacturers don’t have the visibility or tools to address.”

“We are excited to help Tillamook optimize their supply chain and grow their business,” comments Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Because iTrade touches every step of the food supply chain, we understand the value of clean, actionable supply chain data, and we’re excited for Tillamook to be the beneficiary of Spend Management’s industry-leading insights.”

About iTradeNetwork, Inc.

iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the leading global provider of supply chain management and intelligence solutions to the retail, hospitality and foodservice industries. Built upon deep industry expertise, a rich data foundation and our industries’ most extensive trading partner network, ITN’s collaborative solutions allow distributors, manufacturers, operators, retailers, suppliers and wholesalers of all sizes to reduce cost, grow revenue and strengthen trading partner relationships. Today, ITN’s growing customer list includes over 5,000 global companies. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com