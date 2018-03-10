Tillerson ‘not feeling well’, cancels activities in Kenya

NAIROBI (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson canceled scheduled events on Saturday on the second day of a visit to Kenya because he had been feeling unwell, a State Department spokesman said, adding that he would resume his program on Sunday.
